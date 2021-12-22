Khloé Kardashian wears 80s curly hair that is achieved by perming and couldn’t be more beautiful

The Kardashian sisters change their hair more than their style. Every day that begins is a new stage in your hair evolution, from long kilometers to cuts bob more risky and inspiring. But maybe this Khloé Kardashian be one of our favorites, with her hair full of very retro eighties curls.

In Jared Khloé Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez show off their most natural manes loaded with curls and without extensions

Khloé Kardashian has surprised her followers with some photographs where her natural curly hair is the absolute protagonist. We are talking about very marked ringlets that They look like something out of a movie from the 80’s, shining thanks to that natural blonde and hairstyle, both the work of hairdresser Andrew Fitzsimons.





It is not the first time that we have seen the permanent gain strength between the elections beauty of the famous. Miley Cyrus has already done it, just like Selena Gomez. And is that the manes curly they are claiming their prominence and they come full of very marked curls with a lot of volume and movement, to dance at every step with a very eighties aesthetic.





The result in the case of Khloé Kardashian is very beautiful and flattering, shortening the length of her hair to make curls filling all her hair with waves that fit her wonderfully. We know that soon he will return to his usual smooth, but we we vote for it to stay in mode curly a season.





Photos | @khloekardashian.