Keanu Reeves, very familiar with the Marvel Universe

In case you haven’t heard, the great Keanu Reeves -protagonist of the trilogy of Matrix, from the movies of John wick and dozens of other movies you love, surely – it’s the cover of Esquire’s winter issue.

What could we do to celebrate this great occasion? Aside from the story, Reeves sat down for an episode of “Explain This,” our video series in which we asked celebrities to review their career highlights. In it, the actor talks about everything from his former collaborator (and friend) Sandra Bullock, to whether the marriage scene in Dracula it inadvertently led to a literal marriage to his co-star, Winona Ryder. Another highlight? Reeves responded to ongoing speculation about his joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And let us say that you seem to be very familiar with the inner workings of the shared superhero franchise.

Cover of our January-February issue with Keanu Reeves. Esquire

“Isn’t it bigger than a universe?” Reeves asks immediately. “It’s almost like a multiverse … It’s a Marvel-verse. It would be an honor. There are some really amazing directors, and visionaries, and they’re doing something that no one has ever done. It’s special in that sense in terms of scale, ambition. , the production. So it would be great to be a part of that. “

There you go Marvel fans, take it as your official green light to start fan-casting Reeves on some Phase 5 project in the making. You have to see the full interview, which can be seen above. At the end of it, you will know exactly how many Johns the actor has played in his career. (Trust us, you won’t get it right).

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io