Keanu Reeves talks about his love for the Matrix and his role in the future of the franchise after the Matrix Resurrections

The Matrix is ​​one of the most beloved film franchises of all time, despite the fact that the sequels to the original film were not what critics and fans expected. The Matrix Resurrections has rekindled love for the Matrix And not only from the fans: Keanu Reeves is also delighted, as he has told in a recent interview with the Fandom medium.

The actor in charge of giving life to Neo has made two things clear: who loves the Matrix franchise Y who wants to continue in it as long as Lana Wachowski wants to continue it. “Why do we love the Matrix? I think it’s a wonderful script“Reeves says of the 1999 movie.”I think they are beautiful to look at, the aesthetics, and I feel that it is a story that we all have inside, with which we all identify. […] I feel like that’s something that we can all relate to and so when we see these stories that can help teach and entertain us, and that we can take to our hearts, I think that’s what helps keep it going.“.

After all this love for the Matrix, the questions turned the tide and headed toward the future of the franchise. Apparently, Reeves does not know anything about more deliveries, but he is clear that he wants to be part: “That question is for Lana Wachowski. If she wants to make another delivery and include me I would be honored and grateful“. To this answer is added Carrie-Anne Moss, Trinity: “Of course it would be absolutely amazing“.

The Matrix Resurrections opens today, December 22, in theaters and HBO Max. In Spain we will have to wait a bit to be able to enjoy it on the streaming platform.