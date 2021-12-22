Keanu Reeves already spoke with Kevin Feige about joining the MCU

Keanu reeves already spoke with Kevin Feige about joining the UCM, as revealed by the ‘Matrix’ actor during an interview.

It is not a secret that Keanu reeves be one of the most coveted actors in Hollywood, not only for his charisma but for his great acting talent.

That is why, for years fans have been asking that Keanu reeves joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) in future projects.

And it seems that this could come true because, during an interview, Keanu Reeves confessed that he already met Kevin Feige, CEO of Marvel Studios.

Keanu Reeves and Kevin Feige still don’t have any characters

Keanu reeves He is promoting the fourth installment of ‘Matrix’ and, during an interview, he assured that he had already met Kevin Feige to discuss his integration into the UCM.

However, it seems that they have not yet managed to find a character that fits the actor’s parameters, but having talked with Feige is already an advance for Keanu Reeves.

Even a few months ago he was asked Keanu reeves if he would like join the MCU, to which he replied that it would be great to be a part of it.

“We have not found a project yet. We meet and Kevin Feige is a great cat. Yes, but no, we have nothing, we have to find something “ Keanu Reeves.

At the moment, the negotiations between Keanu Reves and Marvel continue because, as the actor said, you have to find a character that fits him.

On several occasions, fans have opined that Keanu reeves would be perfect to play Ghost Rider, Kraven the Hunter and even a new version of Wolverine , role that for many years was Hugh Jackman.

In fact, in 2019 , Kevin Feige also revealed that he has already had a chance to get close to Keanu Reeves for almost every movie they have made.

But being Keanu reeves one of the best established actors in the action and superhero genre, it is difficult to decipher which Marvel character would be ideal for him.