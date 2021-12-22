Katy Perry: Katy Perry and the dress made by Peruvian artisan sweep sales | Present

Katy Perry is recognized for setting a trend with everything she wears, and therefore, during the premiere of the official video of the song “Electric”, it was appreciated that the singer chose to wear a dress made by artisans from Huaraz, same that exceeded expectations and swept sales.

The news was announced at social networks Of the brand ESCVDO, through a publication in which they highlight Pride that generates that a celebrity of the magnitude of the singer wear one of your clothes.







“Our fan crochet dress will appear in Katy Perry’s most recent video in collaboration with the 25th anniversary of Pokémon… In the photo, Elisa Luzdivina knits this incredible dress thanks to Misión Huascarán and its program ‘Knitting Hope’. None of this would be possible without this incredible group of women. “read on ESCVDO’s official Instagram.

The exclusive outfit, in beige, orange, yellow and blue colors belongs to the label ESCVDO, a contemporary ethical fashion brand that uses ancient textile techniques Peruvian women in the creation of their pieces, and it was Elisa Luzdivina, an artisan from the department of Huaraz was in charge of making the garment.

Elisa belongs to a group of women supported by the charity Huascarán Mission, whose main purpose is to help people in extreme poverty in the rural areas of Peru.

The photoshoot of Katy where the beautiful dress made by Peruvian hands is seen managed to appear on the big screens of the Times square, just one day after the song was released.