Katy Perry achieves resounding success with her Las Vegas residency

U.S.- Katy Perry has been one of the singers who has made history since its inception, despite having gone through “a bad streak”, the pop star has made it clear that the crown is hers and no one else after the announcement of “Play“, his long-awaited residence in Las Vegas.

The pre-sale of tickets and VIP packages for this promising show has just started, Katy managed to break his career record by selling some of his tickets in a matter of minutes, this being the first time he has achieved a sale of such magnitude.

It turns out that it was just the pre-sale of tickets for the show Perry in Las Vegas and the details of each of its packages. The singer sold in less than twenty minutes all the most expensive tickets of “Play“A great achievement for his career and proof of the impact he still has in the entertainment industry.

There are six most expensive packages at Katy Perry’s residence; “Teenage Dream Package”, “The PRISM Experience”, “Witness VIP Package”, “Smile VIP Package”, “One of the boys VIP Package” and “Katy Hudson VIP Package”, each being a representation of their musical eras.

The Teenage Dream Package is the most expensive with a price of $ 2,500 dollars, that is, close to fifty thousand Mexican pesos, but in this you will have the opportunity to live with the singer up close and have a shot of tequila with her; all other prices are $ 1,500, $ 1,249, $ 749, $ 449, and $ 339.

Each of the packages is very special, from the cheapest to the smallest, because Katy Perry He could not leave his fans without more surprises at his long-awaited residence that will officially start on December 29 of this year and will extend with eight more dates, so far.