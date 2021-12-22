Katty Martínez would be a new player for América Femenil

The tears of Katty Martinez when leaving change in the Lap of the Women’s Final It could not only be because of the shoulder pain that he felt, but also because perhaps he played his last game with Female Tigers.

And it is that the rumor is growing strongly that the historical scorer of the felines would be emigrating to the Eagles of America, as part of the negotiation that brought the men’s team to Sebastian Cordova.

If this movement takes placeIt would be the first time that within the negotiations for a player a female player has been mixed.

Thus Katty Martinez would be the second soccer player of the winning team of the Liga MX Women that he leave the institution, because María Sánchez would be returning to the United States to play with the Houston Dash.

Now, the possibility that Allison gonzalez could return to the felines to cover the exit of Martinez.

Remember that Female Tigers announced a few weeks ago the hiring of the Nigerian Uchenna Kanu, attacker of great speed and with a goal, who is supposed to fill the exit of Sanchez.

The next few hours will be decisive to know if what started as rumor and that it has been gaining much more force ends up being a reality.

Katty Martinez He has marked 95 goals with the 10 feline jersey and has been a key piece for the four championships they have won so far, but it must also be said that injuries have afflicted her in recent tournaments.

DP