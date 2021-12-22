Katty Martínez, very close to becoming a player of América Femenil

After obtaining the runner-up, the Tigres scorer will change of scene and will become a reinforcement of the Eagles

Katty Martinez, top scorer in the history of Female Tigers, is shaping up to be a new player of the America, after having lost on penalty kicks in the Final against Rayadas on Monday night.

Katty Martínez is one of the most dangerous forwards in the Liga MX Femenil. Imago7

The attacker of ‘Las Amazonas’ was negotiated by Tigres before the interest of America in an operation that was fluid and that came to fruition quickly, in the absence of being made official by both clubs, something that is expected to happen in the following days.

Thus, ‘KattyKiller’ She will be a new player of the azulcrema and the Grand Final Regia 5.0 was her last match as auriazul.

This loss would be added to that of Maria Sanchez for Female Tigers, since number 24 would not have renewed the contract and would go to Houston Dash of American football.