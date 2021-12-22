Kate Winslet follows in the footsteps of Cameron Díaz and empowers with her wrinkles on the red carpet. | AP Agency

Kate Winslet follows in the footsteps of Cameron Díaz and empowers with her wrinkles on the red carpet of the Emmy, event where he was among the winners thanks to his series d “Mare of Eastown”.

The actress remembered for having starred in “Titanic” next to Leonardo Dicaprio, “Eternal Sunshine of a mind without memories “and”A secret passion”With which she won the Oscar for Best Actress, among other films, she has fallen in love with her most recent appearance and her strong message of self-love.

Kate Winslet herself has mentioned in several interviews that her entire life was criticized for her curves and her desire to be an actress, that there were many people who did not believe in her and that is why her life was proof that you could succeed if we worked until we achieved it.

At 45 years old, Kate winslet She has three children and combines her career as an actress with that of mother and wife. In addition, he maintains a great friendship with Leonardo DiCaprio for what many have speculated that they could be something else, but they behave with respect towards them and their respective partners. Kate is proof that you can grow old gracefully.

Kate Winslet stole the night.



Kate Winslet and the power of wrinkles

Previously, Kate Winslet had been in favor of skin care routines but was blunt in stating that she did not believe in cosmetic procedures that other industry colleagues have done.

Once again, she found that she can age gracefully by walking a red carpet in a spectacular black Giorgio Armani Privé dress that framed her mature figure.

Her hair looked flawless as did her makeup, but Kate winslet He did not hesitate to show off his wrinkles on his face and neck with pride, just as Cameron Díaz did next to Drew Barrymore last week.

The followers of Kate winslet They applauded that she showed herself naturally, that she did not wear a tight and uncomfortable dress but an elegant one that hugged all her curves including the belly that appears in several mature women.

Kate winslet She is still one of the world’s favorite actresses and confirms that she is not only a pretty face but also a woman full of self-love and wisdom.