JLo, Jennifer Garner and 5 other loves that marked the life of Ben Affleck

The Hollywood heartthrob Ben Affleck, he has had a fairly active life in every sense. As an actor and director, he started very young, in fact, he won, together with his best friend, an Oscar for the film Good will hunting, which definitely launched him to stardom. From then on, he has had credits on various tapes. His personal life has also been in constant motion, not only because of his loves, but because he has admitted to fighting his addiction to alcohol, which is why he has been interned in rehab several times.

Returning to his loves, now that he is the center of interest for his return with his girlfriend of 17 years ago, Jennifer LopezIt must be remembered that he has fallen in love several times. It is striking that he has had two Latin girlfriends, who have encouraged him to speak Spanish, although he has not yet mastered the language; has also finished and returned with more than one of his conquests and, not only with JLo had texting relationships for some time. It should also be mentioned that loyalty is not its main attribute. Here is a recount of the most important women in his life, they are not all, but they are the ones that have most impacted his heart.

CHEYENNE ROTHMAN

With her he came to fame. They met when they were very young in 1990, during a summer camp, when I was studying at Cambridge Rindge and Latin High School in Cambridge. They were in an on-and-off relationship until 1997, when they decided it wasn’t healthy to keep trying to be together. She became a film director, but has not seen her since.

GWYNETH PALTROW

He met the British actress in 1997 when he made the film Shakespeare in love and the romance lasted exactly that filming time. She was coming off breaking up with Brad Pitt. Paltrow defined him as a spectacular man, talented, with a sense of humor and with many problems to solve. The pair clicked again three years later when they rolled A turn of the heart , but this time it was the actor who broke up with her, explaining that he was not in a position to have a formal girlfriend.

JENNIFER LOPEZ

With the singer the story is more than known, they met in 2002 on the set of Gigli, they fell in love, they enjoyed themselves, he even made a little appearance in the video for the song Jenny from the Block; Later, they got engaged, but never made it to the altar, as they had planned in 2003. Some time later, he explained about the breakup: “I thought I wanted certain things, but the truth is that no, I felt lost, suffocated, miserable and disgusted. “He commented, blaming the press for the end of their love story. Jennifer for her part, hinted that it was not like that and rumors arose of an infidelity on his part, which she could not have forgiven. “I felt like I had lost everything. I wondered why I should continue in the industry, my relationship was destroyed in front of everyone and it was difficult for me to stand up again, “he said after recalling his breakup.

JENNIFER GARNER

Shortly after López, he met this actress during the filming of the film Pearl harbor and then they went back to acting together in Daredevil: The Man Without Fear. And although at that time she was married and he was engaged, the chemistry occurred. After a year of romance with a very low profile and always trying not to give the paparazzi a chance, they were married in June 2005 in a private ceremony in the Turks and Caicos Islands. Violet, Seraphina and Samuel arrived, the only children the actor has ever had. A decade were together Ben and Jennifer, but there was a first separation. And it is that his addictions put to the test the only marriage he has ever had. After rumors of a crisis, and a divorce notice, she wanted to give him another chance and stopped the process. But the attempt failed and henceforth they continued with the separation. There was again talk of his infidelity with the babysitter, but in an interview he would blame his addictions for his failure and he would be remorseful. “I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was in 2015, 2016 and of course it created more marital problems and ended up destroying us. ” Affleck confessed that the breakup had been his biggest mistake.

In 2018 Aflleck and Garner officially signed the divorce, but, she has continued to be his support, has even taken him to rehab and has always been willing to help him, which is why Ben refers to her as a wonderful woman. When they asked him on occasion if he still loved her, he said that he would always be like that.

LINDSAY SHOOKUS

The producer of the famous television show Saturday night Live She also dated the actor for some time in two separate seasons. There are those who say that they had been flirting since 2014, when he was still with Garner, and they even had an affair and exchanged romantic messages via cell phone. It was in July 2017, when they resumed their romance and thought about formalizing it and moving to New York, but again Ben’s earrings and demons emerged and broke. In 2019 they would have tried again to be together, but it did not work.

SHAUNA SEXTON

In one of the intermissions that occurred when he broke up with Lindsay, he dated this porn actress for two months in 2018. Their romance transcended when they were having dinner at Nobu in Malibu, the same one where he kissed Jlo a few weeks ago. Then they made a trip to Montana, the same place where he ran away with Jennifer López, he just returned with her. The relationship did not prosper because Ben is almost 20 years older than the model and differences arose.

ANA DE ARMAS

The 30-year-old Cuban actress met him when Ben had already left rehab and was ready to rebuild his life. Love arose while they worked on the tape Deep water. They tried to keep their romance a secret, but a trip to Cuba gave them away. They then decided to express their love freely and it became a quarantine idyll. In 2020 they lived happily in his house in California, but it is speculated that when they talked about children everything was spoiled, he does not want more family and she decided that giving up being a mother would be too much. They broke up in early 2021.