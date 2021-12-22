Jesús Martínez was hurt that Eva Espejo left Pachuca, but she wanted to direct again

The president of Grupo Pachuca considers Eva Espejo as a daughter and although he saw her potential as a sports director, she preferred to return to the benches

MEXICO.- The president of the Pachuca Group, Jesus Martinez, reveals that it hurt that the coach Eva Mirror left the Tuzas, “but she wanted to manage again”, something that was not in the club’s plans.

For Jesus MartinezThe coach had many qualities to be a sports director, something that the current Monterrey strategist did not want, who this Monday led the Rayadas to the title in the Apertura 2021, after a tight final against Tigres that was defined on penalties.



Although the career of Eva Mirror It began in Pumas, when the architect Guillermo Vázquez and Arturo Elías Ayub met at the club and gave him the opportunity to show themselves, the Tuzos came through another route.

“It did not come from Pumas, but from the federation (Mexican Soccer Federation). As far as I remember, she was recommended to me by Justino Compeán (former president of the federation) and the truth is that she has always been a very structured woman, prepared and always wanting to learn more ”, he declared. Jesús Martínez to ESPN Digital.

Even if Eva Mirror She left Bella Airosa to pursue her dreams: a second title in Mexican women’s soccer (the first was the Cup with the Tuzas in 2017), the friendship between her and the institution was never lost.

“She was with us for many years and for me she is like a daughter and it hurt me a lot that she left,” added the manager, “but she wanted to be a technical director again and the truth is that she has many qualities to be a sports director” .

The leader pointed out that Eva Mirror “I always wanted to hear from the technical directors of the Pachuca. Another person who helped him a lot was also Marcó Garcés, and he had a very good relationship with everyone; she was and is very loved by our club ”.

On the other hand, he commented Jesus Martinez what then what Eva Mirror managed to lift the league championship with the Striped and to become the first trainer to do so, “yesterday we messaged each other, because she is a very grateful woman with our institution. She, the players and the Monterrey club deserve the title ”.