Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jim Carrey and other celebrities who lived in poverty and are now billionaires | Shows

Some of the great stars who are currently millionaires, lived a difficult childhood due to economic deficiencies. Figures like Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Jim Carrey, among others, were very poor, but thanks to their talent they managed to get ahead and position themselves as world-renowned celebrities.

Constant moving, orphanages, drug addiction and other problems that these characters faced during their childhood and adolescence.

Next, we leave you a list of these artists who lived one Christmas in poverty, but who now enjoy what they once dreamed of.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez He was born on July 24, 1970, in the Bronx, New York City, and grew up on Blackrock Avenue. The singer and actress had a childhood with many deficiencies and those increased when she decided to study at a dance school in Manhattan and had no way to pay for it. She slept for months on the academy chair and had no money to eat either.

“I remember eating only one slice of pizza a day when I was a dancer … That was how I lived. I did this for a few years before I got my first big job and I would not trade it for the world, “said the singer of” Jenny from the block “in 2017 during the press conference of the television show World of dance.

Jennifer Lopez slept for several months on the couch at her dance academy. Photo: Jennifer Lopez / Instagram

Leonardo Dicaprio

One of the most acclaimed stars in Hollywood is Leonardo DiCaprio. At 47, the actor has a long history in the film industry, since he began at the age of 5 as an advertising model. However, he had a very hard time during his childhood.

His parents divorced when he was one year old and he was left in the care of his mother. He lived in the slums of Los Angeles, in an environment exposed to drugs and prostitution.

“I was a very poor child and I needed to go see the other side of the spectrum. I never took drugs because I saw people taking drugs every day when I was 3 or 4 years old. So Hollywood was like a walk in the park for me … I could go to parties and yes, the temptation was there. Hollywood is a very volatile place where artists come and want to stay. It is incredibly vulnerable to be an actor and receive criticism when you are young and just discovering who you are. We have seen many people who were victims of that, it is very sad, “he recalled in 2014 during an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Leonardo DiCaprio lived surrounded by drugs and prostitution. Photo: AFP

Jim Carrey

Famous for having played The Mask or starring in Ace Ventura: Operation Africa, Jim Carrey also joins this list.

When the Canadian actor was 15 years old, his father lost his job as an accountant and they left home to live in a factory where Carrey’s father worked as a caretaker. The comedian and his brother worked cleaning the factory after school classes. Later, his father quit his job and they had to live in a car.

“We lived in a motor home for a while, and we worked as security guards,” Jim said in an interview with journalist James Lipton.

Jim Carrey lived in a mobile home. Photo: AFP

Johnny depp

In September of this year, documents from 1981 came to light, which were released by Page six. In the writings, Johnny depp tells of the drama that he experienced during his adolescence after the rejection and abandonment of his parents. His family was so poor that they lived in a motel room for a year. Also, the actor fell into drug use.

During the funeral of his mother Betty Sue Palmer, the interpreter did not have the best words, according to the portal. “He was perhaps the meanest human being I have ever met in my life,” he said.

Johnny Depp suffered from his mother’s mistreatment. Photo: Johnny Depp / Instagram

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker said that her family was so poor that sometimes they could not celebrate Christmas because they cut off their electricity for non-payment. The protagonist of Sex and the city lived as a young woman with her seven siblings financed by public charity.

“I remember my childhood as a Dickensian (that which does not reach the minimum conditions of life or work that guarantee human dignity). I remember being poor, there was no way to hide it. Sometimes we didn’t have electricity, sometimes we couldn’t celebrate Christmas or birthdays Either the bill collectors would arrive, or the same telephone company would call to tell us that they were going to cut our line. We were old enough to take calls, or see the reactions of my mother, or my parents juggling money, “said the actress in a talk with The New York Times.

Sarah Jessica Parker did not have to pay for the electricity. Photo: Sarah Jessica Parker / Instagram

Other celebrities who were also poor as children are Justin Bieber, Tom Cruise, Marilyn Monroe, Eva Longoria, Chris Pratt, Jessica Alba, Jay Z, Mariah Carey, William Levy. Bárbara Mori, Juan Gabriel and more.