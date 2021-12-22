Jennifer López and Ben Affleck already make plans as a family

Loading the player …

At the beginning of May, the rumors began to gain strength: Jennifer López could return with Ben Affleck after her break with Álex Rodríguez. Two months later, the relationship is going from strength to strength and under full sail!. The couple of actors have become inseparable and, in addition, they already share plans with their respective children. This weekend, Jennifer and Ben went shopping with one of the artist’s daughters, Emme (13), and with the interpreter’s young son, Samuel (9). According to the images, they are a very good family. When leaving the restaurant, when it seemed that the cameras were no longer recording, The couple has been carried away by their love, hugging each other affectionately and giving each other all kinds of cuddles. Hit play and don’t miss the video.

