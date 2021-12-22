James Bond: Casino Royale director criticizes movies starring Daniel Craig

James bond He is one of the most important figures of popular culture in history. Although in recent years much has been said about its defects and the possibilities of changing its origin to suit the needs and demands of the modern audience, the truth is that no one can deny its influence on spy literature and cinema. The character created by Ian Fleming has managed, with considerable success, to adapt to the big screen for 60 years with actors like Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig at the forefront.

With Brosnan and Dalton, Bond felt like a great action hero, where the absurd didn’t matter as long as each new installment surpassed its fight and chase scenes. That is why the arrival of Daniel Craig at 007: Casino Royale – 95% was so important. The film directed by Martin Campbell managed to update the story without losing those aspects that fans always expect from the agent 007. With a darker twist, the new installments benefited from an actor with an established career thanks to directors like Sam Mendes and Steven Spielberg.

Nobody denies that Bond gave a great boost to the career of Daniel Craig, who says goodbye to 007, after several years of complaining, to continue with the sequels of Entre Navajas y Secretos – 100% that leave him as the highest paid actor of the moment. When it was revealed that the actor would star in the revival, not everyone was very happy. The public discussed his appearance and his supposed lack of elegance, but the premiere of Royal Casino, where he shared credits with Eva Green and Mads Mikkelsen, seemed to make it clear that the role was in good hands.

However, Campbell himself, who had previously “revived” Bond with 007: GoldenEye – 82% think Craig didn’t do a good job, except for a movie. The 77-year-old director participated in a “Ask me everything” in Reddit (via express.co.uk) where he was questioned about the change of address suffered by the franchise with 007 Operation Skyfall – 93% and 007 Specter – 65% and he answered:

Disappointed by Quantum of Solace. I really liked Skyfall, but I think Specter was a disappointment too.

In general, his opinion is similar to that of the public who eagerly await the premiere of No Time To Die to see whether or not the closure will measure up.

Both specialized critics and fans consider 007 Quantum – 64% as the worst installment of the new franchise, which is not uncommon considering the context in which it was developed. The sequel was worked on during the Hollywood Writers’ Strike, so Craig himself and director Marc Forster had to work on adding some scenes themselves. Forster revealed years ago how complicated the production was because they didn’t actually have the full script. Similarly, in an interview with Collider In 2016, he confessed that he wanted to leave the film, but they encouraged him to continue, and although it did not turn out what he expected, he is grateful for the opportunity and the experience.

For its part, Martin Campbell does not have a perfect career, as he was in charge of directing the failed Green Lantern – 26%, starring Ryan Reynolds. The director revealed that he regrets this adaptation, and has tried to repair the damage to his reputation with titles like The Relentless – 67%, with Jackie Chan and the ex Bond Pierce brosnan, and The Protégé – Four. Five%.

No time to die – 83% promises to be a great farewell for Craig, who shares the screen with Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux and Lashana Lynch. Unfortunately, the premiere was delayed a couple of times due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the closure of theaters worldwide. If things do not change, the film will have its premiere on September 30. At the moment, there is still much speculation about the future of James bond and the actor (or actress) who will take command for new films.

