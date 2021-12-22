Jada Pinkett Smith to broadcast her first colonoscopy

Jada Pinkett and Will Smith Credit: Bang Showbiz

In order to raise awareness about the urgent need to take care of the digestive system, actress Jada Pinkett Smith has decided to take her love of sharing all kinds of scenes from her daily life to a new level. In this case, and as the interpreter herself explained in conversation with People magazine, the cameras of her ‘Red Table Talk’ program have accompanied her to the doctor to faithfully document her first colonoscopy.

“I know it is not a dish of good taste to have to put a camera from behind you. It is true that for a moment I felt some panic, at first. I was scared but at the same time I wanted people to know that it is a very simple process. I feel good. And I feel especially good because I am the one who undergoes the process and not the other way around, “he joked in conversation with the publication.

The American interpreter thus follows in the footsteps of her husband Will Smith, who has already made all his followers of social networks participate, making use of his well-known informative transparency, his first experience in these conflicts. It was in 2019 and the video can still be seen on YouTube: it is a 17-minute recording that does not skimp on details about the procedure and that, so far, has accumulated more than four million visits.

“We are ashamed to do things that are good for our health, and which are also very simple. This is essential to stay healthy. You just have to do it, man!”, Said the artist in his video to encourage public opinion to put your health before any absurd stigma.