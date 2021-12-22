Jada Pinkett Smith answers George Clooney’s question about how he “holds up” to Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken frankly about what it takes to “put up with” her husband Will Smith as he celebrates his 50th birthday.

Pinkett Smith, who turned 50 on September 18, celebrated the milestone while reflecting on their relationship during Wednesday’s episode of Red Table Talk , where he answered questions from famous guests.

The first guest, George Clooney, seemed to virtually wish Pinkett Smith a happy “39th birthday,” before jokingly asking, “How do you put up with Will?”

“Now, they tell me you’re turning 50, which, that’s not possible, because that would mean I’m 60 and that’s not possible,” Clooney began. “So you’re 39. Happy 39. And I’m 49 years old. I like it much more ”.

The actor then went on to explain that he was told to ask Pinkett Smith a question and that he had a question that he had wanted to ask her for “a long time.”

“It is quite simple. How do you put up with Will? Clooney asked Pinkett Smith, his daughter Willow and his mother Adrienne Banfield Norris to laugh. “You are smart and talented and successful and beautiful and you have all these qualities that Will honestly doesn’t have and I want to know how after all these years you do. How do you do it?”

The actor concluded his question by wishing Pinkett Smith a big “29th birthday.”

While Clooney was mostly joking about his question, Pinkett Smith, who has been married to Will since 1997, took the opportunity to answer the question seriously and the Girls Trip star explained that the most important thing is learning how to have a “friendship.” . .

“I think what you really have to learn is how to have a friendship,” said the actor. “You know, because actually how you put up with someone, you put up with yourself.”

According to Pinkett Smith, once you learn to “put up with yourself,” you learn to put up with others.

The actress then reflected on the emotional maturity she had to reach, before she could dedicate herself to their relationship, explaining that “she really had to take the time to learn to love myself.”

“Because how we love ourselves is how we show people how to love ourselves,” Pinkett Smith continued.

In another part of the episode, Trevor Noah asked Pinkett Smith how she and Will learned to “inspire each other’s happiness,” but not to be each other’s happiness.

“So how do you know when you expect Will to make you happy and how do you know when Will increases your happiness that you’ve already created?” Noah continued.

In response to the question, Pinkett Smith spoke of the importance of being one’s own “cake.”

“The idea of ​​when you expect someone to fill your happy place and be your happy place instead of creating your happy place inside you, you have to be your cake,” he said, adding that then you can be “grateful” when someone wants to be. ” the icing “but” you have your cake, because that is what you are.

Later, the actor explained that when you have happiness from within, you understand that “nobody owes you anything” and that “everything someone decides to offer you is a gift.”

The Red Table Talk host also answered a question from Kerry Washington, who asked if Pinkett Smith has any fears that he is “looking to conquer in the next decade.”

According to Pinkett Smith, she fears about the uncertainty of the state of the world, so she is trying to work on her control issues and “just let it go.”

After the answer prompted Willow to ask, if Pinkett Smith feels that “letting go is one of the greatest gifts of growing old,” she replied, “I do, I swear. That’s the part I’ve really felt at 50 “.

The episode also featured birthday tributes from other celebrities including Mariah Carey, Jimmy Kimmel, Samuel L Jackson, Bethenny Frankel, and Ciara.