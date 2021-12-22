J-Lo endorses Ben Affleck after comments about ex Jennifer Garner

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez denied rumors that she was allegedly offended by her boyfriend Ben Affleck’s comments regarding his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“This story is simply not true. It is not what I feel “, assured the interpreter of” On the Floor “exclusively to the magazine People.

“I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father and as a person,” added the star.

The actor, who played Batman and fathered his daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, with Garner, also disagreed with the narrow focus of his comments’ coverage. on the Howard Stern show.

During the interview, a broad and candid discussion about fame, love, parenthood, and his past struggles with alcoholism, the actor spoke of the time in his life when his marriage to Garner was on the rocks, stating that he started drinking. “Because he was trapped.”

The actor made it clear in a later interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he would never want his children to think that he would say something negative about their mother.

The Tender Bar star told Kimmel that in her conversation with Stern she was trying to articulate how much they respected and cared for each other, as well as their children, whom they put first.

Instead, he claims he came out in the media as “the worst, most insensitive, stupidest of guys.”

Lopez fully supports Affleck and considers any negative characterization, both of him and the rumors that she is angry with him for the interview with Stern, to be misplaced.

A source close to the couple agrees, saying they are both “in a really cool and really happy space.”

Additionally, Affleck revealed that he took his children into account before rekindling things with J-Lo 17 years after they called off their engagement in 2004.

“My responsibility with my children is the highest. I don’t want to do anything that is painful or destructive for them if I can help it ”, he responded when asked if he had doubts about returning to the superstar as a father of three children.