J Balvin is among the 100 most creative in the world

Courtesy



J Balvin came out in the top 100 of the people who stood out the most in 2021 for his creativity, a list in which the famous artist of the music industry, the Colombian reggaeton, entered.

It should be noted that apart from spending the whole year providing good music to his fans, the famous artist also issued streetwear merchandise (loose clothing from the 90’s street fashion) in addition to his shoe brand, with which he managed to enter to the top for his good inventiveness.

They even highlighted his participation in the Fortnite video game where the singer added virtual outfits for the players, such as the Energía Balvin Style and the Fortnitemares Skeleton Balvin Style.

Due to this, J Balvin thanked his appointment through a publication made on his account Instagram in which he expressed “An honor to be on the list of the 100 @hypebeast characters of Fashions, culture and creatives of the world. Made in Medellin, Colombia ».

Finally, others who keep him company on the list are the famous Billie Eilish, Drake, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, and more celebrities.

