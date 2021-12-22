Iván Marcone could return to Cruz Azul

cross Blue continues to be active in the transfer market, because among rumors, incorporations and exits, they will seek to be protagonists in the next tournament. Now an old acquaintance of the cement hobby could wear the light blue shirt again.

Chapter 1: A Diego and a Maradona | The Eleven of 10

It’s about the Argentine Ivan Marcone, one of the best players that the La Noria team has had according to his supporters. The South American is currently in the Elche from Spain and could return, but as an exchange for an element of the Machine.

The chosen one would be Luis blunt that has the European dream as its goal, as well as the capital’s team let go of Orbelín Pineda He would easily do the same with Romo, according to Mediotiempo reports.

European offers are an insult

The manager of Cruz Azul, Álvaro Dávila, He spoke about Pineda’s departure and the reasons why he was not retained.

It might interest you: Santiago Giménez would go to Atlético San Luis



“There was a very limited time for when we arrived, he already needed anything to do with Orbelín, he already brought his project. It is not that here they are prevented from growing, they are trying to recover the investment but I believe that currently the market is very well-handled, highly influenced by certain people who seek their personal benefit “, he declared. Davila in an interview for Fox Sports.

“I am insulted by the offers that have arrived. An insult to the same player, and he doesn’t take it that way. They feel we don’t deserve them in Mexico and that they are international players and an offer arrives that is a laugh. I do not understand how they intend to make a career with a club that is not even valuing them ”, added the blue manager.

Alvaro Davila He had criticism of the work of the majority of the representatives, who only seek to obtain their own benefit. “The representatives now sit down to talk with the manager and the first thing they ask is ‘now my commission on how much it will be’. It’s the only thing that works now “

“The player believes them in all those cases, the same in some cases it will work. Sometimes you don’t see the full point of view of being in a great institution like it is

Blue Cross



and it is not valued. So I think that the players’ scheme is very manipulated commercially ”, concluded the leader of the Machine.