ITunes ranking in Spain: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Tuesday, December 21

We have never had so many movies at our fingertips as today. iTunes offers its subscribers a list with its 10 most popular productions in Spain.

But there is life beyond, as this platform of streaming offers us to its subscribers a list with its 10 most popular productions in Spain, so that it is easier to choose.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen. See what others are watching and enjoy the content with better quality. We’ll tell you then:

one. Dune

The son of a noble family tries to get revenge for his father’s death while saving a planet rich in spices that he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

two. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote Venom are still trying to figure out how to live together when a prisoner on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

3. Question of blood

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder he claims not to have committed. Far from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

Four. The last duel

Set in France in 1386, it tells of the confrontation between the knight Jean de Carrouges and the squire Jacques LeGris, the former accusing the latter of abusing his wife, Marguerite de Carrouges. King Charles VI decides that the best way to solve the conflict is a duel to the death. Whoever wins will be the winner, however, if the squire does, the knight’s wife will be burned as punishment for false accusations.

5. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Peter Parker decides to go with Michelle Jones, Ned and the rest of his friends to spend a vacation in Europe after the events that occurred in Avengers: EndGame. However, Parker’s plan to put his superpowers aside for a few weeks is truncated when he is recruited by Nick Fury to join Mysterio (a human who hails from Earth 833, a dimension of the multiverse, who had his first appearance on Doctor Strange) to fight against the elementals (four immortal entities that come from the same dimension and that dominate the four elements of nature, fire, water, air and earth). At that moment, Parker puts on the Spider-Man suit again to do his job.

6. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

7. Criminal Saints

Prequel to the acclaimed series “The Sopranos,” focused on the youth of New Jersey gangster Tony Soprano. The film’s script was written by David Chase, the creator of the HBO original series and also director of the independent drama “Not Fade Away.”

8. Spider-man

Peter Parker is a shy young student who has lived with his Aunt May and Uncle Ben since the death of his parents. One day he is bitten by a spider that has been genetically modified, discovering the next day that he possesses unusual powers: he has the strength and agility of a spider.

9. Spider-man 2

Two years have passed since the quiet Peter Parker left Mary Jane Watson, his great love, and decided to continue to assume his responsibilities as Spider-Man. Peter must face new challenges as he battles the gift and curse of his powers by balancing his two identities: the elusive superhero Spider-Man and the college student. The relationships with the people you hold most dear are now in danger of being discovered with the emergence of the powerful multi-tentacled villain Doctor Octopus, “Doc Ock.” Her attraction to MJ grows stronger as she fights the urge to abandon her secret life and declare her love. Meanwhile, MJ has moved on with her life. She has embarked on her acting career and has a new man in her life. Peter’s relationship with his best friend Harry Osborn has been estranged by Harry’s growing revenge against Spider-Man, whom he holds responsible for his father’s death.

10. The French Chronicle

A love letter to the world of journalism, set in the context of the writing of an American newspaper in 20th century Paris, with three interconnected stories.





