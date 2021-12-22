ITunes ranking in Peru: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Tuesday, December 21

Watching movies is something you are used to, because there is a huge offer on the market, both in cinemas and in streaming. In other words, you no longer have to scroll to find exactly what you are looking for: productions that break records and take everyone out of breath.

one. The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro

Peter Parker leads a very busy life, balancing his time between his role as Spider-Man, taking down the bad guys and in high school with the person he loves, Gwen. Peter can’t wait to graduate. He hasn’t forgotten the promise he made to Gwen’s father to protect her, staying away from her, but it’s a promise he just can’t keep. Things will turn around for Peter when a new villain, Electro, appears and an old friend, Harry Osborn, returns, while uncovering new clues about his past.

two. No time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond finds himself enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his CIA friend, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

3. The Amazing Spider-Man

A high school student who was abandoned by his parents as a child, leaving him in the care of his Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) and Aunt May (Sally Field). Like most teenagers his age, Peter tries to figure out who he is and what he wants to become. Peter is also finding his way with his first high school crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) and together they fight for their love with commitment. When Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins his search to understand his parents’ disappearance, a search that leads him directly to Oscorp, the laboratory of Dr Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), his former co-worker. dad. As Spider-Man finds himself in full collision with Connors’ alter-ego, the Lizard, Peter will make choices that alter his options for using his powers and shape a heroic destiny.

Four. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Peter Parker decides to go with Michelle Jones, Ned and the rest of his friends to spend a vacation in Europe after the events that occurred in Avengers: EndGame. However, Parker’s plan to put aside his superpowers for a few weeks is truncated when he is recruited by Nick Fury to join Mysterio (a human who hails from Earth 833, a dimension of the multiverse, who had his first appearance in Doctor Strange) to fight against the elementals (four immortal entities that come from the same dimension and that dominate the four elements of nature, fire, water, air and earth). At that moment, Parker puts on the Spider-Man suit again to do his job.

5. Spider-man

Peter Parker is a shy young student who has lived with his Aunt May and Uncle Ben since the death of his parents. One day he is bitten by a spider that has been genetically modified, discovering the next day that he possesses unusual powers: he has the strength and agility of a spider.

6. Spider-Man: Homecoming

Peter Parker begins to experience his newfound identity as the superhero Spider-Man. After his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his aunt. Under the watchful eye of his mentor Tony Stark, Peter tries to maintain a normal life like any young man his age, but interrupts the new villain Vulture in his daily routine and, with him, the most important of Peter’s life will begin to be threatened .

7. Spider-man 3

Third installment of the adventures of young Peter Parker (Maguire). It seems that Parker has finally struck a balance between his devotion to Mary Jane and his duties as a superhero. But, suddenly, his costume changes, turning black and increasing his powers; Peter is also transformed, bringing out the darkest and most vengeful side of his personality. Under the influence of this new suit, Peter stops protecting the people who really love and care about him. In these circumstances, he has no choice but to choose between basking in the tantalizing power of the new suit or remaining the compassionate hero from before. Meanwhile, two fearsome enemies, Venom and the Sandman, will use their powers to quench their thirst for revenge.

8. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

9. Dune

The son of a noble family tries to get revenge for his father’s death while saving a planet rich in spices that he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

10. Spider-man 2

Two years have passed since the quiet Peter Parker left Mary Jane Watson, his great love, and decided to continue to assume his responsibilities as Spider-Man. Peter must face new challenges as he battles the gift and curse of his powers by balancing his two identities: the elusive superhero Spider-Man and the college student. The relationships with the people you hold most dear are now in danger of being discovered with the emergence of the powerful multi-tentacled villain Doctor Octopus, “Doc Ock.” Her attraction to MJ grows stronger as she fights the urge to abandon her secret life and declare her love. Meanwhile, MJ has moved on with her life. She has embarked on her acting career and has a new man in her life. Peter’s relationship with his best friend Harry Osborn has been estranged by Harry’s growing revenge against Spider-Man, whom he holds responsible for his father’s death.

