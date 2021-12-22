“It really feels …”: Chris Hemsworth went back to practicing one of his great hobbies

UNITED STATES.- In addition to being a renowned Hollywood actor, Chris Hemsworth he is a fan of him surf. This has to do with the fact that he was born in Australia, in a city where this sport is very common, since it is surrounded by beaches. But the interpreter of Thor He had stopped practicing it, because he was very busy with the filming of his fourth film in the United States.

So a few days ago he was very happy to get back on the table, and decided to share it with his Instagram followers. After several days without publishing content, the Australian actor again used his profile to bring this news to his followers. In addition, he took the opportunity to mention the brand of boards that he usually uses to surf, called “Js industries”.

“Five months on the set and now going back to the water feels really good !!! Cheers @ jsindustries1 for the table! ”He wrote Chris Hemsworth in the footer of the post. In this, the actor published a sequence of seven photos on a beach in Australia. In the former, we can see his figure from afar on top of the table, but in the others it is not distinguished as it is covered by the waves.

This had a great impact on the part of his fans, who left him more than two million likes and around 4,000 comments. Within these, many congratulated him on getting back in the water, and were glad that he feels good. Others also told him that they want to know news about the premiere of his next film, as they usually do, but did not get a response.

Such is his love for the beach and the ocean, that Chris hesmworth will participate in a special edition of National Geographic. In this, the actor will join a specialized team to discover what is happening with the shark attacks in Australia. He was also very happy about this new project, stating that it is important to preserve safety on the beaches of his country.