it has two million fewer lines in Mexico

The balance for 2021 with a cut-off to last September is positive in almost all cases: Telcel is the absolute winner with 2.5 million line additions, MVNOs follow with 1.2 million, and lastly is AT&T with half a million. However, Movistar has fallen dramatically as it lost two million lines in the first nine months of the year..





The data is seen in detail in the following graph made by the Federal Telecommunications Institute with data reported by the operators:

Telcel is still in first place, far from the rest

Movistar’s fall of two million lines lost in nine months is unparalleled in the last three years. As seen in the graph, the greatest loss occurs from the second to the third quarter, although, as has happened before, the change in numbers may be due to an administrative readjustment. Either way, Movistar reported having almost two million fewer lines at the end of the third quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter.

The market share is as follows: 63 out of 100 lines in Mexico are Telcel, 18 from Movistar, 15 from AT&T and three of the virtual mobile operators. At the rate that Movistar is going, AT&T will soon become the second place by market share in the country.

In Mexico there are already 125.3 million lines cut off as of September 2021, according to the IFT

If the lines are segregated only by those that have internet service, the graph is modified to be as follows:

As for fixed internet service, there are already 24.6 million connected households. 44 out of 100 accesses are from América Móvil, 25 from Grupo Televisa, 13 from Totalplay, 13 from Megacable, one from Telefónica and four from other services.