Iran’s regime launched missiles as part of a series of military exercises

Undated photograph showing the launch of several ballistic missiles from mobile platforms of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (Photo: EFE / FARS Agency)

Iran launched several missiles from both land and sea on Tuesday, as part of a major five-day military exercise in three southern provinces, including an area near the country’s only nuclear power plant., reported from the Revolutionary Guard.

During military exercises “We use fully Iranian weapons and ammunition”said the commander of the Navy, Admiral Alireza Tangsiri to Sepah News, the official portal of the Revolutionary Guard.

The entity reported that surface-to-surface missiles were launched and the anti-aircraft defense systems located in ships and on the coast were activated, on the Gulf Coast.

Also, an unknown number of attack drones managed to destroy their predetermined targets by launching bombs Y smart missiles, among other devices.

“We carry out exercises to destroy the enemy before he approaches the islands” of Hormuz, indicated the admiral in reference to strategic positions controlled by Iran but claimed by the United Arab Emirates.

Too “biological warfare” exercises were carried out.

The maneuvers included the deployment of Iranian ships that are capable of launching high-precision missiles and that reach speeds of between 75 and 90 knots.

At dawn on Monday, “to increase the defense capabilities of the armed forces, an exercise was launched on the Bushehr nuclear power plant”, in the south, said Mohamad Taghi Irani, the political and security governor of Bushehr, according to the agency Fars.

A missile is launched during Iran’s annual military exercise in the Gulf of Oman (Photo: REUTERS)

These military exercises of the land, naval and air forces of the Revolutionary Guard are called “Payambar-e Azam 17 (The Great Prophet)” and they take place over five days on the shores of the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and in the southern provinces of Hormozgan, Bushehr and Khuzestan.

The head of the Marine Force of the Revolutionary Guard, Alí ​​Reza Tangsirí, indicated today that the message of this exercise to the countries that are friends of Iran is peace, friendship and brotherhood, while the one directed to the enemies is different: “We will never allow a country to have a threatening vision of our territorial waters, we will blind the eye that wants to look at our country from this position and we will cut off the hand that wants to reach our country.”

The maneuvers take place in the middle of the Vienna negotiations between Iran and Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, China, and the United States indirectly, to reactivate the nuclear deal 2015, from which Washington withdrew in 2018 under former President Donald Trump, to which a year later Iran responded with the production of more uranium and of more purity than agreed.

The 2015 pact limited the Iranian nuclear program in exchange for lifting of US economic sanctions.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

Keep reading:

A high-ranking Israeli military revealed how he collaborated with the operation in which Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was killed.

Japan executed three prisoners for the first time in two years: what crimes they had committed

France killed one of the leaders of the Islamic State in the Sahara, implicated in the execution of six humanitarian workers