INE advances in the review of approximately 6.1 million paper records for the Revocation of Mandate

Number: 589

The Mandate Revocation process will be carried out if the citizenship requests it: Claudia Zavala

Once the term is over, each of the records will be verified to confirm their validity.

On December 25, the deadline for the delivery of citizen signatures that support the exercise of citizen participation expires

The National Electoral Institute (INE) carries out the reception, verification and initial quantification of around 6.1 million citizen signatures on paper that have been received so far by various civil organizations requesting the Revocation of the Mandate.

In a press conference, Minister Claudia Zavala assured that the INE is doing and will do this exercise of citizen participation, so it only needs to be defined if the model under which it is carried out may or may not deviate from the provisions of the Constitution and the Law. .

“The consultation is being carried out, it is going to be carried out and what we are seeing is the modality under which it will be organized. There are alternatives to carry out this exercise, but these have variations with respect to the model required in the Mandate Revocation Law, hence the relevance of going to court.

The INE will do what the courts decide, the authorities are subject to the courts and this should be because we are in a state of law, the courts are the ones that resolve these types of differences, “he explained.

Zavala affirmed that this process is only the first step to comply with the constitutional requirement to issue the call for the Revocation of Mandate, for which the law itself confers on the Institute the obligation to verify and prove that 3% of registered citizens on the Nominal List, with a dispersion of at least 3% of the Nominal List in 17 states of the country, support the exercise.

When the Executive Director of the Federal Register of Voters, René Miranda, took the floor, he pointed out that during the next few days all the institutional capacities will be deployed to open the 4,430 boxes with signatures that have been received throughout the country so far. .

“You have to be very cautious and clear, the electoral authority cannot yet speak of a definitive figure because all the boxes that have been received have not been opened. We are processing 30 boxes with 75 thousand signatures a day and we will seek to process a larger number in the coming days to meet the established goal, “he clarified.

There are currently 250 people and it is expected that during the first business day of January, 300 will be added in two shifts to be able to review box by box and format by format, he added.

The Executive Director took the opportunity to report that, as of December 20, one million 44 thousand 630 signatures collected through the App have already gone through the controls and reviews necessary to comply with the constitutional requirement of citizen support.

However, Minister Zavala specified that said supports must still be reviewed in order to guarantee that there are no duplicates between the supports that were received through the App or those that were obtained physically.

Verification and quantification process of physical formats

In this first stage, it is verified that the signatures are settled in the format approved by the General Council, which details that the support offered is for the Revocation of the Mandate of the person who holds the Presidency of the Republic due to loss of confidence.

Likewise, it is validated that the records have a full name, voter code, OCR, signature or fingerprint of the citizen and that it is accompanied by a photostatic copy of the voting credential that guarantees the authenticity of the endorsement.

It should be noted that the entire process has been carried out in the presence of representatives of the promoters who are informed at all times of any irregularity that is detected in this initial review, as well as in front of the Electoral Office staff who attest of the process that is carried out.

Once this stage is concluded, the Executive Directorate of the Federal Register of Voters will proceed to capture and collate each of the signatures on the Nominal List of Voters to subsequently generate a statistical sample for verification through a home visit to the and selected citizens.

Finally, the Executive Directorate of the Federal Register of Voters will generate a report on compliance with the constitutional requirement that is delivered to the Executive Secretary, who will present it to the General Council no later than February 4, 2022.

-o0o-