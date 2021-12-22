Incredible wellness experiences to start 2022 | Digital Marketing Solutions

Is there a better way to start 2022 than by relaxing in America’s pristine surroundings and wellness havens? From hiking in the hills, treatments in the best health clinics, meditation and yoga retreats in the middle of nature, to destinations to fully enjoy the natural beauty of the United States. Here are five destinations to start the year rejuvenated.

Malibu, California: Hollywood-Style Wellness

Stretching over nearly 50 km along the Pacific and Highway 1, Malibu it has achieved an almost mythological status among the coastal peoples of California. Hollywood stars and some of the best athletes live here in beachfront homes, under an elegant veil of privacy on long stretches of beach, and enjoy front row seats to surf and watch unforgettable sunsets.

As difficult as it is to get away from the ocean in Malibu, venture into its hills just steps from the beach, filled with spring wildflowers and even waterfalls, on the trails in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. For a very original guided experience, visit Malibu Wine Hikes on the rolling terrain of the Saddlerock Ranch Vineyard; The walks include stops to see drawings at the Chumash Caves, an encounter with a movie star giraffe (you will surely recognize it from Hangover 3), and of course, end this walk with a wine tasting.

For those looking to start the year with a detox not only physical, The Ranch Malibu is an award-winning fitness and wellness retreat, which aims to improve the quality of life of its visitors and restart their mind and body.

Rochester, Minnesota: Where Wellness is a Lifestyle

Home of the acclaimed Mayo Clinic , Rochester It is consistently ranked as one of the best cities to live in the United States by publications such as Money magazine and the US News report and the US News & World Report. This dynamic city is located in the southeast of Minnesota With more than 136 kilometers of bike paths and an intelligent public transport system made up of tunnels above and below ground, it is without a doubt one of the most pedestrian and cyclist friendly cities in the country.

In addition to being the perfect mix of fascinating history and modernity, Rochester offers plenty of outdoor recreational activities. Silver Lake is a never-ending source of fun on the water – canoe, pedal boat, or rent a bike to hit the trails. Visit the Quarry Hill Nature Center and walk through Exploration Hall to feed the fish in the 6,400-gallon pond. The city also serves as a good base for day trips to the Mall of america , the Mississppi river and the historical Bluff Country Retreat along the river Root.

McMinnville, Tennessee: Meditation in Nature

Near the small town of McMinnville, Tennessee, about an hour from Chattanooga, you can enjoy a haven for lovers of wellness experiences. Right in the middle of the Cumberland Plateau, where the afternoon sun reflects off the copper ceiling of the largest meditation hall in North America, is the impressive Mahima Dome, the centerpiece of the Isha Institute for Inner Sciences.

The Isha Institute for Inner Sciences (Isha Institute for Soul Sciences) is based on the teachings of Sadhguru, founder of the Isha Foundation (Isha Foundation) and a visionary yogi who has been repeatedly invited to speak at the United Nations and in international economic forums. Here amid the beautiful nature of Tennessee, visitors from around the world are invited to achieve physical and mental well-being. In addition to Ayurvedic treatments, there are daily yoga and meditation programs, all suitable for both beginner and expert participants. Twice a day, fantastic homemade international vegetarian dishes are also available. You can even stay on site for an extended period to sign up for more extensive workshops and learn how to cook these delicious meals.

Colorado Springs, Colorado: Discover Hot Springs, Scenic Views, and Adventure

The second largest city in Colorado It grew from a quaint Victorian resort town in the 1870s to a modern and sophisticated destination. But her progress did not erase her charm or outdoor wonders. 60 miles south of Denver, Colorado Springs boasts stunning scenery, friendly people, and excellent service. The National Trust for Historic Preservation selected Colorado Springs as one of its Dozen Distinctive Destinations for its pedestrian-friendly historic areas, commitment to sustainability, natural attractions, and opportunities for recreation. recreation.

Each hot spring and mountain town has a character of its own, representing the diverse landscape of western Colorado and all the many ways you can experience its many natural wonders.

Are you looking for adventure? Zipline over the Colorado river (Colorado river) in Glenwood springs or go rafting in the rapids of the Browns Canyon National Monument (Browns Canyon National Monument).

Galena, Illinois: An Enchanting Nature Destination for History Buffs

Galena is nestled in the rolling hills of northwestern Illinois . It became a bustling city in the early 19th century after the discovery of lead (“Galena” means lead sulfide in Latin), and mining became its first industry. This destination is characterized by its natural beauty, no other place in Illinois offers hills and valleys of such beauty, already present since the time of the glaciers. Many areas are protected and conserved, so you can see wildlife in the grasslands, bald eagles, and animal-shaped mounds created by Native Americans.

Today, Galena is a major tourist destination in Illinois and the Midwest. It is known for its charming inns, as well as the Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa , which has four golf courses. Field General Golf Course earned recognition as one of America’s Top 100 Golf Courses. In addition to playing golf, you can go kayaking or stand up paddle boarding down the Galena River. The more adventurous can take a tour in a personal transporter segway up Chestnut Mountain (Chestnut Mountain) or take the hot air balloon ride offered by the agency Galena on the fly .