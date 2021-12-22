In search of equity, one of the challenges of Precision Medicine in Oncology

AstraZeneca holds a forum in Zaragoza with various experts to discuss the present and future of personalized therapies

ZARAGOZA, Dec 16 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The general director of Health Assistance of the Aragonese Government, José María Abad, has affirmed that “a personalized and precision medicine that measures the new advanced therapy drugs has to help increase the survival and quality of life of patients with cancer already correct social inequalities, gender gaps and inter-territorial gaps to guarantee equity “.

Abad has participated together with other experts in the iMPULSA Informative Meeting, organized by AstraZaneca, in collaboration with Europa Press, and which has been held at the Medical Association of Zaragoza. “With the arrival of European funds, we have a historic opportunity to move towards personalized and precision medicine to fight cancer and other pathologies, such as neurodegenerative diseases.”

He has referred that equity in access can be guaranteed. “The mechanisms of systems in referral networks make it possible to guarantee that a patient can be treated with the same techniques and with the same criteria throughout the Autonomous Community”.

The specialist in Medical Oncology at the ‘Lozano Blesa’ University Clinical Hospital in Zaragoza, Alfonso Yubero, has stressed that “inequity must be avoided, and another of the challenges associated with Precision Medicine is constant updating, which implies a complexity growing, “which makes us have to specialize more and more in certain pathologies to cover all this knowledge.”

For Yubero, cancer treatment cannot be understood without the daily work of multidisciplinary committees “in which each of the specialists involved contributes everything they can to have the best diagnostic and treatment techniques, adequate and sufficient material, to adapt the times so that in that journey in which the patient enters with a disease to be diagnosed and leaves with a treatment regimen is the minimum possible “.

Precision Medicine “carries implicit concepts such as referential diagnosis, use of treatments, monitoring and measurement of results, equity, but also new healthcare processes, new management processes, new models of drug financing and, for example, also financing of biomarkers “, has exposed the national responsible for Relations with the Autonomous Communities and hospitals of AstraZeneca Spain, Justo Moreno.

The general director of Healthcare has insisted on the advantages of alliances between technology and pharmaceutical companies and the healthcare centers of the Health Service, hospitals, primary hospitalized care centers and research centers. A line of collaboration that he has described as “essential” to generate ideas and knowledge and translate them into products and technologies to create evidence about their effectiveness and safety and that they are incorporated into the system’s product portfolio, improving the health of patients.

For her part, the president of the Association of Aragonese Women of Genital and Breast Cancer (AMAC-GEMA), María José Rivas, has called for more research, that “all the potential of precision medicine is incorporated in an active and under equal conditions to all phases of the process “. Likewise, equity is fundamental so that the value of Precision Medicine “is accessible to all patients, regardless of what city or region they reside in and, in this way, achieve the final objective that is none other than one more medicine. safe, efficient, preventive and predictive “.

Rivas has outlined that a commitment is needed from all health authorities, both central and regional, which are responsible for the management of health policies and the implementation of all their benefits and services.

The Pathological Anatomy specialist at the Miguel Servet Hospital in Zaragoza, Ramiro Álvarez, has argued that there is no precision treatment without a precision diagnosis. “Molecular studies make it possible not only to diagnose cancer but also to identify the origin of the tumor and provide prognostic and predictive response factors”.

The fact that for some years now the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) together with the Spanish Society of Pathological Anatomy (SEAP) have created periodic and updated consensus on biomarkers (breast, lung, colon), which It is very useful to solidify the scientific evidence so that they can be incorporated into the portfolio of health systems services.

The massive sequencing, which will enter the portfolio of services of the health system in Aragon, “allows a whole series of gene studies to be carried out in a single determination and optimizing the tissue,” he commented, while also requesting that liquid biopsy.

The speakers agreed on the need to concentrate resources to improve data management, increase research and knowledge of Precision Medicine in Oncology, establish plans based on the national strategy and promote collaboration formulas at the European level.

AUTHENTIC REVOLUTION

Precision Medicine is a “true revolution” in Oncology, added Dr. Alfonso Yubero. It involves a new vision of medicine and provides information to better understand the disease, understand what cancer is, how it originates, how it overcomes all the defensive mechanisms of the immune system, how it progresses and how it spreads.

Lung cancer is a very common disease usually associated with high mortality, although today a series of molecular subtypes are known for which there are targeted therapies. “Very advanced disease situations, even with brain involvement or metastases, which until a few years ago implied a very poor vital prognosis, now we are seeing that there are patients who meet these characteristics, who benefit from these targeted treatments that achieve a long survival”

However, it should be taken with caution because “it is true that all cancers are not the same,” said the medical oncologist.

Likewise, in ovarian cancer the fruits of precision treatments are being reaped, “a series of very important changes have been produced with the new treatments, and after five years of follow-up almost half of the patients are disease-free”.

COORDINATION

José María Abad has highlighted that in Aragon, due to the fact that depopulation, dispersion and aging are above the Spanish average, access to new treatments and new techniques must be organized in an equitable way so that the entire population can access them, and a suitable system of organization are network systems.

The Multi-Hospital Radiation Oncology Clinical Unit of Aragon reflects this way of working that coordinates radiotherapy care in the eight health sectors and cares for all inhabitants regardless of where they live.

In the field of care, the two large hospitals in Aragon – Clínico and Miguel Servet – have a structure to deal with next-generation massive sequencing, Abad has estimated. “We are incorporating through the portfolio of services the analysis panels, the gene panels for which there is now sufficient evidence of therapeutic targets and, probably, we will progressively expand it, and we must also have a coordinated system that allows the taking of decisions on this incorporation of panels and with the connection of necessary investments “.