IMSS in the last National Day of Recovery of Medical Services 2021

The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) held the last National Medical Services Recovery Day of 2021, number 14, and with this exercise it closes the recovery actions of health services this year due to the deferral due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and thus strengthen access to health for the right-hand man.

From December 17 to 19, 3,242 surgeries and 65,211 Specialty, Family Medicine, Stomatology and Nutrition consultations were performed in 33 IMSS Representation Offices in the states and 23 High Specialty Medical Units (UMAE).

To improve the lives of patients with various diseases, particularly chronic degenerative diseases such as diabetes, kidney failure and cancer, 11 kidney transplants were carried out, nine corneal, two liver and one bone marrow, as well as nine multi-organ donations and eight of tissues.

In terms of prevention, 3 thousand 53 mammograms, 6 thousand 398 clinical breast examinations, one thousand 13 complete vaccination schedules, 49 vasectomies, 736 Social Work interventions, 18 thousand 296 detections of diabetes, 20 thousand 172 of arterial hypertension were carried out, 3,225 of cervico-uterine cancer and 5,214 of Hepatitis C.

Through the strategy “120 days of recovery of health services” the greatest demand for surgical care in the specialties of General and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Traumatology and Orthopedics, and Urology was met. Meanwhile, the Outpatient Consultation was in General Surgery, Gynecology, Internal Medicine, Neurology, Ophthalmology, Oncology, Psychiatry, Traumatology and Orthopedics, and Urology.

In the Chiapas Country Office, the 100 percent goal was achieved in the consultation of specialties of traumatology, pediatric surgery, urology and nephrology; Family medicine consultations and detections of chronic diseases were carried out.

In the Eastern State of Mexico, 45 Family Medicine Units (UMF) applied 288 High Continuity Family Planning Methods in women of childbearing age and with priority for chronic pathology; 70 no-scalpel vasectomy procedures and 42 bilateral tubal occlusion procedures were performed; in addition to 155 surgical procedures, Family Medicine consultations and simultaneously the Educational Strategies of Social Work and Nutrition.

At the OOAD Tabasco Surgical Days of cataract extraction surgery and intraocular lens placement were held. Generating 672 ophthalmology consultations. Achieving 334 operated patients and 676 surgical procedures.

To increase the coverage in detections and comply with the Plan of Activities of the Health Services in Querétaro, surgical sessions were held, consultation of specialties and general type surgeries, traumatology, gynecology, urology, maxillofacial and surgical oncology, in addition to Family Medicine consultations and various detection actions.

At the UMAE Hospital de Especialidades No. 25 de Monterrey, Nuevo León, external consultation sessions were held in General Surgery, Ophthalmology, Medical Oncology, Genetics and Transplants; one ophthalmology surgical day, two liver transplants, one bone marrow, three kidney transplants and five cornea transplants, as well as endoscopy and magnetic resonance imaging.

In the Hospital de Especialidades No. 2 of Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, the consultation of Ophthalmology, Nephrology, Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Neurology and Urology was increased; Traumatology and Orthopedics, Angiology, General Surgery, Ophthalmology and Otorhinolaryngology surgeries.

The objective of these conferences has been to promote actions that allow continuity and strengthen the prevention, promotion and health care of the right-wing, without ceasing to attend to patients with COVID-19.