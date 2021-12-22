imagine Andrew Garfield with the symbiote suit and we already want the crossover

Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man is getting a second chance. After the arrival of Spider-Man: No Way Home, his Spidey, who received harsh criticism and even endured the cancellation of his trilogy, is being reborn and receiving much of the love that was denied in those years.

In recent days, fans took to social media to create and trend the global # MakeTASM3 campaign, “Make The Amazing Spider-Man 3”, in which they ask Sony Pictures to allow the Oscar nominee for Hacksaw Ridge to end his trilogy. Among the most convincing arguments that fans of the franchise present is that his Spider-Man is the only one of the three film versions that did not close his arc, which would conclude with the third installment of his trilogy.

But there is another reason that also reads very interesting and has to do with the pain of his Peter Parker and what could happen if he was combined with another character from his universe that also belongs to Sony Pictures. And it is that many believe that since his Spidey ended up broken by the death of Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), it is the perfect opportunity for him to meet Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his Venom.

A hypothetical The Amazing Spider-Man 3 would show us the development of Peter Parker after the death of his great love and how he deals with the pain and sadness of this great disappointment. So, here he could meet / face Tom Hardy’s Venom and even join him so that his wall-crawler wears, at last, the iconic black suit of the symbiote, which would manage to expose his arachnid powers, but also bring out his darker side. Do we want to see all this in cinema? We want to see all this in cinema!

Of course, fans did not miss the opportunity to let their imaginations run wild and those with great talent created several versions of Andrew Garfield wearing the black suit of the symbiote and here we present them:

If Sony is using Spidey for Kraven, Morbius, Venom 2, etc I really really want it to be Andrew Garfield. He still loves the character and he could’ve developed so much off screen, it could be truly great to see pic.twitter.com/QkQmRFn4Yr – || ryan || (@letstalkflash) April 19, 2019

East fanart artist SPDRMNKYXXIII’s has become a fan favorite in recent days and you’ve surely seen it in quite a few places, right?

Here they imagined Andrew with the symbiote, but alongside Spider-Gwen. Do you like the idea?

There is even a fanart poster made with Andrew Garfield, in the style of the one that was shown by Tom Hardy in the first Venom installment of 2018.

A short video also appeared on TikTok, but with content that excites us. This is how they imagine the meeting between “Peter 3” and Venom Hardy:

