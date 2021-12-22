“I still find a lot of white people …”: Ellen Pompeo criticized the lack of diversity on Grey’s Anatomy

U.S-. In an interview with Insider, Ellen pompeo, who plays Meredith Gray in the famous medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, explained the success behind his series and talked about what still needs to change in Hollywood. Although the show has placed minorities in main characters, the actress does not consider this action enough if real change is to be achieved.

For Pompeo Meeting a representation quota is not significant enough, especially when there is little representation behind the scenes. “I still find that a lot of white people feel like they have checked a box and it’s good. It is not enough to have a black or Asian or non-binary character on the show. You have to support that and have representation in the writers room to write for that character, “said the actress.

Pompeo noted that he sees progress in ABC, but wait for more changes. “I can only speak for our show, obviously. I don’t work on anyone else’s show, but I’d say I’m still amazed at where we are at. And I think it’s a constant. We don’t get anywhere and then we’re there and then the job is done, ”said the actress. During its 18 seasons, Grey’s Anatomy had as a priority an inclusive representation.

In a recent conversation with Variety, Shonda rhimes, the creator of the show, spoke about the diversity of the show. “Sadly, I think the legacy could simply be that we made it possible for more people of color to have jobs in front of the camera on television, which makes me ashamed of television. Grey’s changed the faces you see on television. And it shouldn’t have taken that long for that to happen, “he said.

Although Pompeo wants to change things in Grey’s Anatomy, a program of which she is also a producer, the actress once again communicated her wishes to leave the series. The Meredith Gray interpreter said “I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everyone that it must end.” However, he pointed out that he always receives negative responses from the chain that is focused on making “millions of dollars.”