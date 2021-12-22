Jurassic Park Director Steven Spielberg He was not prepared for the emotional reunion with his original characters in Jurassic World: Dominion. During an interview for Empire magazine, director Colin Trevorrow revealed that one scene turned out to be quite moving.

“The moment they all first appear together, they are all tucked into a Jeep“said Trevorrow.”I took a picture and sent it to Steven [Spielberg]. He was very excited. I don’t think even he was prepared for how moving it would be to see all those characters that he loves, and the people that he loves, looking amazing and on an adventure together.“

Jurassic World: Dominion rescues the three iconic characters from the original film, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. They haven’t been on the big screen together since the premiere of Jurassic Park in 1993. And they won’t be alone: ​​this time they’ll be teaming up with the rookies from Jurassic World, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

“A movie like this, with our legacy characters playing as big a role as our modern characters, it’s challenging to put it all together in a way that has momentum, and it’s also not a five-hour long movie.“said Trevorrow.”It was nice to have the time to make sure each character is honored the way they need to be“.

Jurassic World: Dominion promises to be the conclusion of the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World trilogies with a story that takes place four years after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. This time, the world is forced to live with species of dinosaurs that “invade” the world after being sold to different companies. In fact, we recently got a first look at one of the scariest.

Jurassic World: Dominion will be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.