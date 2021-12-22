‘I consider Córdova more complete than Fidalgo’

Carlos Reinoso noted that he sees more ‘hook’ qualities in Sebastian Cordova what to Alvaro Fidalgo, He believes that despite the fact that the Spaniard is a good player, he needs to know how to assist better.

“Soccer is of taste, I find more technical and soccer conditions to Cordova what to Fidalgo cLike a hitch, but Fidalgo plays like a mixed midfielder, suddenly on the outside, he runs a lot, makes a great effort, makes very few goal passes, but at Solari he loves it, the boy has all the confidence of the coach and that is worth a lot “, he declared in a talk with RECORD.

From last season, Fidalgo he carried the mythical ‘8’ on his back, the same number he used Kingdom in its brilliant years active as a azulcrema element; however, he minimized this issue and ensured that the number does not make the player.

“The numbers, for me, do not tell you if you play well or play poorly, I played with the ‘8’ but it was a natural ’10’. For me, Cordova he has the main thing, he knows how to play soccer and he has many conditions and it does not matter what number he carries, “he added.

“Christopher Ortega has been the best containment in the history of America and used the ’11’, recalled the ‘Maestro’ Reinoso.

