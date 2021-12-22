Hugo Boss signs Chris Hemsworth who stars in the fourth part of Thor amid rumors of crisis with Elsa Pataky

The German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss announces the signing of Chris Hemsworth as the first global ambassador for its Boss line, while Elsa Pataky denies the rumors of crisis derived from some photos of her husband in an affectionate attitude with Pom Klementieff, his partner in Thor : Love and Thunder

While Elsa Pataky reassured the world denying in the magazine Hello! problems in your marriage with Chris Hemsworth (Melbourne, Australia, August 11, 1983), the actor announced his collaboration with the German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss who has booked him as first global ambassador of its Boss line.

The Madrid actress (July 18, 1976) came out after some rumors that relate her husband to the Canadian actress and model Pom Klementieff who intervenes with the actor of Hollywood in Thor: Love and Thunder and with which he has also starred in photos in which they are seen sharing cuddles, images that have raised alarms (and triggered the rumors of crisis in the couple) in the Australian press.

‘They are inventions’ or ‘we are better than ever’ has explained Pataky after remembering that he just celebrated his first wedding decade in December.

Oblivious to rumors Hemsworth awaits the premiere in 2022 of the fourth part of a saga that has grossed more than a billion dollars since the premire, in 2011, of the first installment, Thor, which was directed by Kenneth branagh.

Hemsworth, whose assets amount according to Forbes to some 130 million dollarsHe is passionate about surfing and a man very aware of the problems that surfing brings. climate change, especially, certain seriously threatened species. Sample of it is Shark beach the documentary that National Greographic (Net Geo Wild) premiere next summer and starring in a Hemsworh that studies with scientists, surfers and environmental activists the behavior and habitats of sharks.

Precisely, this love for nature decided the interpreter five years ago to settle with his family (Elsa and her three children: India, Tristan and Sasha) in the idyllic Australian region of Byron bay, where they lead a lifestyle more in line with their eco preferences.

And it is this image of a balanced and successful professional family man that has decided the firm Hugo boss to entrust him with the communication of his new vision of man Boss, a more informal (and natural) profile that redefines the classic concept of achiever.

The alliance between the artist and the fashion brand dates back to 2017 when the former became the image of the fragrance. Boss Bottled: “I am a huge fan of Boss for a long time, so I am very happy to now be able to represent the brand’s collections as a global ambassador. Our partnership over the last few years has been absolutely brilliant. I am very excited to work more closely with Boss team “, explained the actor who played in 2020 Extraction, the most viewed Netflix original movie in its first four weeks of release with nearly 100 million viewers.

The Australian Photofrago George Antoni signs the Boss campaign images in which the actor wears the spring / summer 2021 collection.