Hugo Boss signs Chris Hemsworth who stars in the fourth part of Thor amid rumors of crisis with Elsa Pataky

The German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss announces the signing of Chris Hemsworth as the first global ambassador for its Boss line, while Elsa Pataky denies the rumors of crisis derived from some photos of her husband in an affectionate attitude with Pom Klementieff, his partner in Thor : Love and Thunder

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker