How long did Chivas take to hire Sebastián Córdova?

The Guadalajara Club unexpectedly lost what seemed like his first reinforcement for the Clausura 2022 tournament, as Sebastián Córdova I had everything arranged to get to the Perla Tapatia, however with America’s refusal to add to its ranks to Uriel Antuna the exchange fell apart and the rojiblancos could not pay what the staunch rival wanted.

In this sense, when the negotiation fell with the “Brujo” as the bargaining chip that seemed perfect, the Eagles They put a price on the talented offensive midfielder that was eight million dollars, which they could not pay in the Sacred Flock before the compromised finances that the owner Amaury Vergara has had to overcome.

It was the journalist Jesús Hernández who aired the figure that the azulcremas asked for one of its main jewels of Coapa, but this became an impossible mission for Guadalajara that they still do not do official the arrival of Roberto Alvarado in an exchange with Cruz Azul in exchange for Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga.

It is because of that Sebastián Córdova was recently announced as a new player for the UANL Tigres, because the felines put on the table what America was asking for, accompanied by the conviction of the coach Miguel Herrera, who had the footballer on his way through the azulcremas, with which he also won the game against Chivas, because Marcelo Leaño was the DT that he made his offensive debut at the wheel when he was in Necaxa and this was not enough.

Chivas transfers at the moment

Chivas de Guadalajara has a single reinforcement that could be made official in the next few hours; he is Roberto Alvarado, from Cruz Azul. In addition, the borrowers have returned to the team Josécarlos Van Rankin (Portland Timbers); Oswaldo Alanís (San Jose Earthquakes) and Alexis Peña (Cruz Azul). Besides that Paolo Yrizar arrived at the institution, but to play with the Expansión League’s Tapatío.