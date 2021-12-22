How can you hide your name from your contacts?

WhatsApp is one of the platforms of instant messaging most used every day by millions of people to keep in touch, either through messages, photos, voice memos, video calls, etc.

One of the many benefits it has is that it is constantly updated to offer a better user experience. In the same way, there are several tricks that you can apply to achieve certain functions, this time, we tell you what to do to make the name appear invisible, so take note.

How to appear invisible on WhatsApp

It was recently revealed that users can put their name on their profile, but without it appearing, that is, making it invisible. The steps you must follow to achieve this are simple, we will tell you.

The first thing you should do is enter WhatsApp.

Click on your profile photo or Account.

An option will automatically open to edit your name.

Click on this Unicode link.

Copy the transparent symbol that appears in the box.

Paste it in your name several times and voila.

In this way, when you update it, you will see that your WhatsApp name will be blank or transparent.

In case someone adds you to a WhatsApp group, they will not be able to know your name unless they have you as a contact.

This tool can help you keep your account and personal data protected, since other people will not be able to see data such as your name with the naked eye. So if you want to go unnoticed, this is a good option to achieve it.

On the other hand, it is expected that by 2022, WhatsApp will launch several updates and new tools, which will help protect the privacy and personal data of users, which would give it extra points over other platforms.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Technology section.