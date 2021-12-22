Hilal Altinbilek, photos: more like Angelina Jolie than ever | Instagram | Bitter land | Turkish soap operas | Șamdan Plus | FAME

Her bearing, rounded eyes, and thick lips of Hilal AltinbilekIn addition to their slender figure, they showed off in all their splendor in the photo session of the well-known Turkish magazine Șamdan Plus, where the actress She looked more like American Angelina Jolie than ever.

Hilal Altınbilek is one of the most acclaimed artists of the moment for her role as Züleyha, the protagonist of “Bitter Land” (“Bir Zamanlar Çukurova”, in her original language), who has entered a fourth season with Ibrahim Çelikkol as the new Prince.

The artist has gained international fame for her talent, but also for her resemblance to the protagonist of “Maleficent”, which is why she is called the Turkish Angelina Jolie. Look at the photos that prove it.

HILAL ALTINBILEK MORE LIKE ANGELINA JOLIE THAN EVER

Hilal Altınbilek took part in a photo shoot for Șamdan Plus magazine, in which she appears in a low-cut white dress and a black one alongside İbrahim Çelikkol on the occasion of New Year 2022.

Although she is 16 years younger than Angelina Jolie, the Turkish actress has a face similar to that of the American, with deep green eyes, rounded features that highlight her cheekbones and immaculate skin. The father of the Turkish actress is one of the first people who compared her to the protagonist of Tom Rider and that is confirmed more than ever with the photo shoot.

“We share established diaries, private lives, and new dreams and emotions before the New Year. Our new issue, featuring the beloved display duo on our cover, took its place on the shelves today! Do not miss!”, said the magazine on December 16 on its Instagram account.

In the interview Hilal Altinbilek pointed out that “Bir Zamanlar Çukurova” has been a long journey for her as well. “In such an enduring series, both the story and the characters develop and transform. Like life “, He said.

“Events take you to places you never expected. It’s a lot of fun for me to interpret this change and transformation. I look at Züleyha in the first episode and say: “How much have you grown? How mature are you? “added the actress.

WHO IS HILAL ALTINBILEK?

Hilal Altinbilek is a famous Turkish actress. He was born on February 11, 1991 in Izmir, but is of Albanian descent. The 30-year-old actress moved to Istanbul very young, where she began her theater studies and decided to dedicate herself to art.

Since she was little, she showed great interest and talent to dedicate herself to acting. Despite this, he studied at the University of the Aegean where he took courses at the Faculty of Communication. While I was studying I was already participating as a model in different presentations. Before her time on television, Hilal participated in beauty pageants, remaining in the top 5, and also did some work as a model.

In 2011, she debuted as an actress in the Turkish series: “Derin Sula” and from there no one stopped her. At present it reaps great accolades, taking into account that it has been nominated in the Golden Palm Awards or the Turkey Youth Awards.

WHAT IS “TIERRA AMARGA” ABOUT?

“Bitter Land” is the story of a legendary love, which begins in Istanbul in the 1970s and continues in the land of Çukurova. The loving couple Züleyha and Yılmaz decide to hide their identities and move from Istanbul due to the murder that Yilmaz committed to protect his beloved from sexual assault.

