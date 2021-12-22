Henry Cavill, Nathy Peluso and other celebrities who have different colored eyes: PHOTOS

There are some physical characteristics that look very normal and incredible in certain people even though they are ‘flaws’ like heterochromia they have many famous people.

What is heterochromia?

Is a genetic mutation that affects the coloration of the iris due to a lack of melanin, which results in the eyes have more than one color.

This means that one eye is of one color and another eye of another color, as well as the eyes of the same color but with flashes of another color.

Who are the celebrities who have this feature?

Henry cavill

One of the most popular actors thanks to his role as Superman has stood out for his blue eyes, what few have noticed is that in his right eye he has a tiny brown spot on top. This makes the actor unique.

Demi moore

The actress slightly presents the heterochromia in both eyes. On the one hand, the left eye is green, while the right has a thousand tone with green highlights.

Nathy Peluso

The Argentine singer has a very peculiar and sensual look, in addition to that her left eye has a turquoise blue tone, while her right is dark brown.

David Bowie

Although it seems that the singer had this mutation, he actually had anisocoria, which made his left pupil look more dilated after he had a fight during his youth in which his pupil was like that by a blow.

Mila Kunis

The protagonist of “Friends with benefits” has always stood out for her beauty and in her, this characteristic is present in both eyes. The left eye has a green hue, while the right is brown with green hues.

