He was the best Mexican in 2021, he would return to Chivas but Leaño doesn’t even want to see him

Marcelo Michel Leaño would not consider Josecarlos Van Rankin for Chivas.

December 21, 2021 · 17:07 hs

The technical director of the Chivas, Marcelo Michel Leaño, continues to work at the head of the team to prepare for the start of the 2022 Clausura tournament, however, until now no reinforcements have been officially presented for the rojiblanco team.

Chivas He needs to reinforce key positions such as the center-forward and the right-back, and in the latter he could have an option that would make him totally free, since Josecarlos Van Rankin would go back to Chivas after not staying in the Portland Timbers, club where he was on loan last season.

Van rankin He was one of the Mexican players with the best numbers abroad, because according to Transfermarkt data, he played 41 of the 42 games played in the Timbers, including the end of the MLS in which they fell on penalties before him New York City FC.

Josecarlos Van Rankin in a match with Portalnd Timbers

Michel Leaño would not want Van Rankin in the Chivas squad

However, according to media such as Record, the technician of Chivas, Marcelo Michel Leaño, would not have within his plans to Van rankin and he would not even consider it to join the preseason despite only having one right back in the squad, so the player would have to look for a new option to continue his career.

