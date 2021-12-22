He tired? Ellen Pompeo gave controversial statements about Grey’s Anatomy

U.S-. Grey’s Anatomy It has now reached its 18th season, and despite its great success, Ellen pompeo believes that it is time to end the story of the famous doctor Meredith Gray. In a new interview with Insider, the actress revealed that she is ready for the series to come to an end and that she has even repeatedly asked the production to end the show.

“I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everyone that it must end. I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what will the story be, what story are we going to tell?’ Everybody says, ‘Who cares, Ellen? Millions of dollars are earned, “” he said. Pompeo to Insider, statements that surely will not leave their fans very happy.

Pompeo has starred Grey’s Anatomy since its inception in 2005 and also serves as co-executive producer. The star of the show is also one of the highest paid actresses on television, with an estimated income of $ 20 million per year. However, this is not the first time that he has publicly stated his desire to end the series.

In September, Pompeo he told Entertainment tonight that he had been “trying to escape for years.” “It’s not because I didn’t try,” the actress commented on leaving Meredith Gray behind. “I have solid relationships in the network (ABC) and they have been very, very good to me and have encouraged me to stay,” confessed the producer during the red carpet of the Emmy.

Earlier this year the creator of Grey’s Anatomy, Shonda rhimes, said he rewrote the ending several times. “I’ve written the finale of that series, I mean, about eight times. I was like, ‘And that will be the end!’ Or, ‘That will be the last thing said or done!’ And all those things have already happened. So I give it up, you know what I mean? ”He announced to Variety. The writer is the one who decides when the show ends.