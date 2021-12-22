He received his medical degree at the age of 64 and encourages people his age: “Nothing is impossible when you feel like it”

The viral photo of Emilio, who at the age of 64 received a doctor’s degree and encourages people his age: “Nothing is impossible when you feel like it”

He took the Gynecology subject with an eight, looked sideways at the sky and was encouraged to celebrate with his classmates, those same young people among whom he felt ashamed to stand in line to take an exam when he was just beginning his career back in 2016. The dedication in silence was to his father, who dreamed of being a doctor but could not study and who wanted him to Emilio desimoni (64) follow that career. “So I didn’t want to. I studied Physical Sciences, but medicine caught my attention and made me spend an extraordinary six years”, He trusts.

The day after it was received, Emilio uploaded a photo to his Twitter account. He was seen at the door of the Faculty of Medicine of the UBA with his blue suit, fulfilling the student graduation ritual that soon went viral: 6 years old, and yesterday I received my medical degree at 64. The health system trembles, “he wrote about what happened last Friday, December 17.

“Now I am deciding which specialty to follow, I think it will be Emergencies or Family Medicine. It will be four more years and then I will see if the body gives me to continue exercising ”, he anticipates Infobae.

The history

He is the father of Juan (31) and Francisco (29), he lives in Villa Ballester with his wife. The children left home to fulfill their dreams: the first is studying for a doctorate in Mathematics in Brazil and the second lives in Germany. They both encouraged him when he told them that he felt that the time had come to fulfill what was pending and that, in a way, It was a tribute to Emilio, his father.

“My old man worked ENTEL (National Telecommunications Company), which was created by Perón when the telephone lines were nationalized in Argentina. We were a very humble family and we lived in Longchamps. At that time it was normal for parents to tell their children what to study and generally that was either the career they had pursued or the one they had not been able to do. But I didn’t want to know anything about medicine and in 1976 I signed up to be an engineer and left the year. But I was studying Physics in parallel at the Faculty of Exact Sciences, which was the one I followed and I received in the 80s, ”he says and admits that by choice he never stopped learning.

Emilio with two of his companions also received from doctors last Friday, December 17 at the UBA

A few years later, he began specializing in Industrial Quality at the National University of San Martín (UNSAM) and later began his teaching career, which is still ongoing. “I am a tenured professor at the National University of San Isidro Raúl Scalabrini Ortíz (UNSO) in Physics and Chemistry subjects and I teach in careers such as Nursing”, he says.

For more than 40 years he has been a partner in a company that creates software for the medical system and sells electronic equipment. “There I am with my partner and friend, who gave me an impressive hand by banking these years of studies. With him we did the entire Physics career and we opened a small business. We lived through several economic crises and in 2015 I thought that as everything was coming downhill we should endure another one. In that context, with my children who had already left home and without that responsibility of father, I felt like I was going to have a lot of free time and decided to join the CBC (Basic Common Cycle) of Medicine, at 57 years old. Now I say that it is not impossible to do it, nothing is impossible when you feel like it ”.

The last three years of the degree were spent in the San Fernando hospital, he was on duty and was in daily contact with patients. “Now I want to fight for a place to be able to do some residency and practice. As long as the body holds, I will, ”he says confidently and recalls that since he entered Medicine he sought to add experience. “I signed up to do the Health Volunteering, which performs health checks on adults and children who lived in humble neighborhoods, I continued with Control of Healthy Children in the Children’s Board,” he adds.

Emilio Desimoni with one of his classmates. “We created an extraordinary relationship with my colleagues,” he assures

In 2016 he started the race. “I felt weird among so many kids younger than my children. I was the only one of almost 60 years between them and when I had to form the line to take the exams I felt a bit of shame, but with time it passed and an extraordinary relationship of companionship and studies was generated. We got together to study in groups, as I did in my adolescence. The truth is that they were wonderful years ”.

Comparing his careers, he admits that what cost him the most about studying Medicine were “the subjects in which you had to memorize a lot, something that doesn’t happen in Physics -because if you learn something by heart it means you didn’t understand- and he wasn’t used to it. That happened to me with Anatomy, the subject that was a kind of crucial test because memorizing is not my thing, but it went well for me and it is one of the ones I liked the most “

Something similar happened to him with the Pharmacology and Toxicology subjects. He says that he has been an assistant for three years ad honorem in the chair of Physiology. “Everything I have done so far I have enjoyed, but what gave me the most satisfaction was interacting with the plant doctors, with the residents, seeing patients … It was something that filled my spirit!”

The viral tweet of Emilio Desimoni, recently received from a UBA doctor

Like students across the country – and the world -, Emilio had to adapt to the virtual course between March 2020 and March 2021. Then, with health protocols through, he returned to the classroom as a teacher and student.

“I ended up with an 8.58 average, not bad, huh!”, jokingly exclaims about what a good student he was and goes back to the future: “Continuing my specialization does not depend only on me: I cannot do it in CABA because of my age, but residency can be done in the hospitals of the Province, where They depend on the Nation and the UBA, so next year, when all of us who receive each other now take the exam (in July or August) I will decide. And when those four years go by, everything will also depend on luck, which for now has been with me a lot ”, he concludes.

