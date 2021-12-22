He is Benjamin, Natalie Portman’s French husband

Natalie Portman She is one of the few actresses who, despite having social networks, prefers to keep her personal life private. Although the 40-year-old Oscar winner is the mother of 2 children, very little is known about them and her relationship with her husband, Benjamin Millepied.











© Provided by Chic Magazine

Natalie Portman: Who is her husband, Benjamin Millepied (Photo: Getty Images)





However, fortunately he has not tried to hide it completely, because although it does not appear on social networks, it is possible to see it on red carpets and premieres. Their love story is little known, but suddenly they are seen very much in love and in interviews they do not hesitate to talk about their relationship (when they want).

How they met

According to People, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied They met on the set of the 2010 film “Black Swan.” The psychological horror film, directed by Darren Aronofsky, earned Portman his first Oscar award for his role as ballet dancer, Nina Sayers and, although in that At the moment she didn’t know, it also helped her find love.

Millepied was the film choreographer and he also played the role of David Moreau and ‘The Prince’. When asked about his experience shooting the film, Portman said he remembers getting to know him more.

“So many people helped me prepare for this role,” said Portman, then pregnant, at the 83rd Academy Awards in 2011. “Mary Helen Bowers spent a year with me, training me. Michelle Rodríguez, Kurt Froman, Olga Kostritzky, Marina Stavitskaya and my beautiful love, Benjamin Millepied, who choreographed the film and now has given me the most important role of my life. “

Their love had several obstacles; to get started, Benjamin had a girlfriend when did you meet. In late 2010, shortly after meeting Portman, the choreographer left Isabela Boylston for the actress. She was a dancer who worked with him at Baryshnikov’s 37 Arts Studios and on his show “Everything Doesn’t Happen at Once” in 2009.

Who is Benjamin Millepied?

Millepied’s New York City Ballet biography states that Millepied was born in Bordeaux, a port city on the Garonne River in southwestern France. He began training at age 8 with his mother, a former ballet dancer.

Millepied entered the National Conservatory of Lyon, France, at the age of 13, where he studied with Michel Rahn until he was 16 years old. He took summer classes at the School of American Ballet (SAB), the official school of the New York City Ballet, in the summer of 1992 and returned on a scholarship from the French Ministry (Bourse Lavoisier) to study full-time in the fall of 1993. .

The choreographer had a lead role in Jerome Robbins’ world premiere of Inventions in 2 and 3 parts set to music by Bach at SAB’s 1994 Spring Workshop. He was also invited to become a member of the corps de ballet of the New York City Ballet in 1995. He was promoted to the rank of soloist in 1998 and principal dancer in the spring of 2002.

In May 2002, she appeared on the nationally televised broadcast of “New York City Ballet’s Diamond Project: Ten Years of New Choreography” on PBS, dancing on Jeu De Cartes, Mercurial Maneuvers, and La Stravaganza. In 1994, he received the Prix de Lausanne award and received SAB’s Mae L. Wien award for Outstanding promise of 1995.

He started choreography in 2001 and most recently choreographed Khovanshchina in 2012 at the Metropolitan Opera. He also directed the experimental music video “Forest Swords: The Weight of” Gold in 2014 and served as the director of the Paris Opera Ballet.

His children with Natalie Portman

Portman gave birth to her first child, Aleph Millepied-Portman on June 14, 2011 before marrying Benjamin in August 2012. Soon after, they welcomed Amalia on February 22, 2017.

Portman largely maintained a low profile during your pregnancies and he has rarely spoken of it publicly. Unlike many celebrities, she did not document her pregnancy on social media and did not even maintain public accounts.

“It’s a very natural thing because I think, you know, you tend to make something that everyone eats for dinner,” Portman explained of his family, like seldom. “We tend to eat vegan and vegetarian food in the house. It becomes normal for children to get used to. “

Did you already know him?