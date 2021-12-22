He has scored the same goals as Antuna, he was out and Leaño returns him to Chivas

Ronaldo Cisneros would remain in Chivas for the next tournament.

December 21, 2021 19:26 hs

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara traveled to Zacatecas to play this Wednesday’s friendly match against Mineros, for which there were some surprises in the call for the team from Marcelo Michel Leaño.

The technician of Chivas summoned Uriel antuna already Alejandro mayorga for the duel against Mineros, which indicates that at least these days there will be no departure or the incorporation of Roberto Alvarado, but that was not the only surprise on the campus.

More from Chivas: Chivas homegrown players earn a pittance and perform more than sacred cows

Another player who returned to a call was the forward Ronaldo Cisneros, who had not been included in the list that included those who would start the preseason in Barra de Navidad, however, given the lack of options, Cisneros traveled with the team for the match against Mineros.

The numbers of Ronaldo Cisneros with Chivas

According to Transfermarkt numbers, Ronaldo Cisneros has played 41 games with Chivas since his debut in 2018, in which he has scored 6 goals, the same as he has done Uriel antuna in 2 years in Chivas, and who would be about to leave the club heading to Blue Cross according to media like ESPN, but Ronaldo Cisneros could stay in Chivas in the absence of reinforcements.

More from Chivas: Rodolfo Pizarro’s representative’s strategy to see Chivas’s face