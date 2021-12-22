He gave me a lot of free time to see my children

Apart from the close friendship that has existed between them for decades, the professional relationship of George Clooney Y Ben affleck , director and leading actor, respectively, of the movie “Tender Bar”, could not be more satisfying.

In addition to forming an unbeatable tandem strictly artistic, the two interpreters enjoyed a very pleasant experience in the filming of the aforementioned film, thanks, among other things, to the family and work conciliation policy that the filmmaker established for all his workers.

Ben has now acknowledged that he will always be grateful to the Hollywood star for the flexibility he put into his calendar, which gave him more than enough time to spend with his children (Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, the fruit of his late marriage to Jennifer Garner). ) without having to neglect their professional commitments.

“My life has changed a lot. As soon as I had children, it became very clear to me that I had to prioritize the need to spend time with them. George was spectacular in that regard. He is also a father and he would let me go away on weekends to meet them again, or let me leave before the set. George truly understands and appreciates how important it is for me to be able to see my children, “revealed the interpreter in conversation with People magazine. Remember that George Clooney has twins Ella and Alexander, four years old, with his wife Amal Alamuddin.

