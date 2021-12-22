Governor inaugurates the Complex of Specialized Attention in Health and Wellbeing in Apetatitlán

When inaugurating the Clinic for Specialized Attention in Health and Well-being, where it is planned to provide 13,000 hemodialysis services and 3,000 minimally invasive surgeries for free per year, Governor Lorena Cuéllar Cisneros summoned municipal presidents, deputies and officials from her administration to work together to change the history of Tlaxcala.

It is, he asserted, the great historical opportunity to make a real change, to show that there are no obstacles and there will be no obstacles to anything if we want to deliver good accounts ”.

Likewise, he ratified his administration’s commitment to meet the health needs of the Tlaxcala population as they deserve with infrastructure and technology that private hospitals in the country do not have.

The new complex located in what is known as the hospital area in the community of San Matías Tepetomatitlán, Apetatitlán municipality, was built and equipped in a record time of 58 days without counting the dirt roads with a budget of 238 million pesos and will begin to grant service from January 25 next.

The Complex of Specialized Attention in Health and Well-being is one of the commitments fulfilled in the first 100 days of this administration, which greatly moved Lorena Cuéllar and reflected it in her message: “The truth is, it is a dream, a dream come true. . Today in the morning I was saying what I have done to deserve all this, to live what I am living. Make these dreams come true that I had in my heart and soul ”.

The foregoing because he considered that the two clinics, one for hemodialysis and the other for outpatient surgeries that make up this space, “are going to give life and health to thousands and thousands of people. 13 thousand hemodialysis, how many patients in Tlaxcala have suffered a period of time to be cared for, how many do not have the resources to be cared for ”.

The construction of the complex, he added, was a promise he made to a friend of his who recently received a kidney transplant, “but not everyone has that great happiness of being transplanted, of living. That is why today we have this hemodialysis unit that is going to give care to 13 thousand kidney patients is giving life to me and I have no way of thanking, “he stated, referring to” everyone I know who put their hearts in, that every day they worked day and night, Saturdays and Sundays ”.

He also highlighted that the minimally invasive surgery unit will cover the service deficit that was generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, “I am very excited because I know that here we will be able to attend to all those people who are on the waiting list, who are not they have been, they have not been able to be attended to due to the issue of Covid-19 “.

Prior to your message, The governor She cut the ribbon accompanied by the heads of the Health (Sesa) and Infrastructure ministries, Rigoberto Zamudio Meneses and Alfonso Sánchez García, respectively, and later they made a tour of the facilities where they found the first-rate team they have.

“The facilities are first-rate, not even private hospitals in Mexico have the equipment that we have. Because today we have all this in Tlaxcala, because Tlaxcala deserves it, all of you deserve it and that is why we are going to continue working every day, to make a new story, ”he later stated in his speech.

For this, Lorena Cuéllar asked for the support of the officials of her administration, the municipal presidents, the deputies, the media, because “if we want to change the history of Tlaxcala, we have to all be together, because it is the great historic opportunity to make a real change, to show that there are no obstacles and there will be no obstacles to anything if we want to deliver good accounts ”.

The construction of these medical units was announced by the president last October in order to solve the existing lag derived from the Covid-19 pandemic in terms of hemodialysis and minimally invasive surgeries and in view of the existing delay in the construction of the Hospital General de la Sesa, which takes place in the same hospital area.

In the case of the hemodialysis unit, it has 15 chairs, which will allow 13 thousand sessions a year to benefit kidney patients who have the need to travel to other states to continue their treatment.

While the ambulatory surgery unit will have three operating rooms equipped with laparoscopy towers, an area for endoscopy procedures, with nine to 12 short-stay beds, where around 3,000 surgeries per year can be performed on patients not only from Tlaxcala, but of neighboring states.

For his part, the head of the Sesa, Rigoberto Zamudio Meneses highlighted that the Complex of Specialized Attention in Health and Well-being is the first unit in its category in the whole country to have the Edge certification, as it is a sustainable construction with a decrease of 66 percent in its carbon footprint.

He announced that on January 25, it will be formally launched in an event that will be headed by the head of the federal Ministry of Health (Ssa), Jorge Álcocer and the undersecretary of Prevention and Federal Health Promotion, Hugo López Gatell.

In turn, the Secretary of Infrastructure, Alfonso Sánchez highlighted that the complex was built in 58 days, not counting the dirt roads, “as far as we know there is no one who has achieved it in that time.”

Officials of the state government were also present at the event, as well as municipal presidents, among them that of Apetatitlán, Ángelo Gutiérrez.

