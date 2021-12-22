Gomevans: An alleged ‘spoiler’ of Chris Evans would have revealed his romance with Selena Gomez | Film and Television

We return to the romantic-conspiracy conventicles! And get ready because this time the fans they have spun so fine not even Iker Jimenez he would have been able to discover the ghost. Supposedly we are before the definitive test that would confirm that the actor Chris Evans and the actress and singer Selena Gomez, ex of Justin Bieber, they would be keeping a loving relationship.

This case, baptized as’Gomevans‘, jumped to the headlines of the pink press a few months ago after several Internet users shared some images in which Chris Evans and Selena Gómez were seen uploading the same Range rover. Unfortunately, neither of these snapshots did the two appear together. Various witnesses on the ground they said they had seen the ‘couple’ getting in the car after leaving a restaurant, but a source close to AND! News He ended up denying it.

In fact, the photographs did not belong to the same day. Not the same year! On the one hand it was Selena Gomez getting into a black Range Rover after leaving pilates in 2017 and, on the other, Chris Evans picking up a package in 2013 in another part of town. A nonsense that many ended up swallowing and that made think that Evans and Gómez would be together.

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Evans and Selena Gomez was spotted leaving the same restaurant, the two superstars started following eachother recently on IG too 👀

rumors been saying that they’re dating! pic.twitter.com/HRqxIsnasf – RIRI🔪 (@itaintriri) October 1, 2021

Rumors of the Chris Evans and Selena Gomez romance date back to an interview the actress gave in 2015. Half jokingly or half seriously, she said her crush vital was Chris Evans. It is done. That’s all there is proof of romance. That and that Chris Evans has begun to follow Selena on her Instagram account, although she has not given him a follow back.

The ultimate test?

However, some fans claim to have the proof definitive of the phenomenon Gomevans. It does not matter if everything that has been said so far is false or that neither of the two interpreters has spoken publicly. Dreaming is free. And the new rumor that “would confirm“Evans and Gomez’s relationship is so crazy it’s scary.

Attentive and attentive. Chris Evans appears seated in front of a piano demonstrating his musical abilities. The video is twelve seconds long. The video ends. Anyone would wonder the same: What evidence is there hidden? The key is in a reflection. A reflection in a corner. Something that many are not even capable of perceiving. There are those who say that that reflection, that stain, or whatever they see, is the dark hair by Selena Gómez.

All this would have remained in a absurd conspiracy theory if not for Chris Evans, who had shared this video in a story from Instagram, has deleted it immediately after fans rushed to pitch their theories. Do youIt is Selena Gómez who actually records the video?