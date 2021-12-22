Get into the mood of this sign with a super hot playlist featuring Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Rihanna and more

This week we say goodbye to the adventurous and honeyed season of Sagittarius: the Sun has already left the sign of the archer and entered Capricorn on December 21 (the same day as the winter solstice!), Where it will remain until December 19. January. Over the next month, we will all enjoy the working spirit of the goat sign and make plans for the future. The best known Capricorn traits are ambition, persistence, practicality, discipline … with a hint of sensitivity.

Ruled by Saturn, the planet of commitment, discipline and limits, Capricorns are perpetually motivated to achieve their goals. Framing life as a continuous climb of a series of ever steeper mountains, they are driven to succeed and earn recognition. Although they have a reputation for being workaholics, they are also endlessly loyal, display a fantastic dry sense of humor, and exemplify how easy it is to achieve your dreams if you commit to a practical and hard-working approach.

For these reasons, this month we celebrate this sign with our traditional monthly playlist, which this time brings artists such as Arctic Monkeys, Paramore, Rihanna, Tommy Genesis, Lorde and even a touch of Lizzo to celebrate these zodiac goats. So don’t wait any longer and fill yourself with the energy of this sign to climb the metaphorical ladder of success listening to some bangers.

