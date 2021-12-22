Get another FREE game for your PC

We are in the middle of the Christmas holidays, and as usual during these dates, it is common to find the possibility of obtaining different games totally free. And how could it be otherwise, from Xbox Generation we are attentive so that you do not miss any opportunity to increase your game catalog for free.

Currently we have the possibility of obtaining the daily game that the Epic Games Store gives away during these dates, but this is not the only title that we will find for free; and is that IndieGala congratulates us on the holidays with a very Christmas free game, Pixel Puzzles 2: Christmas.

Get free Pixel Puzzles 2: Christmas

Getting this title is very simple. All you have to do is click on the link that you will find below and download the game from the Indiegala website; that simple.