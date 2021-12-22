Get a ticket to the Uncharted movie when you buy Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Take advantage of this offer for a limited time.

Uncharted, the popular adventure and exploration video game franchise from Naughty dogfinally makes the leap to the big screen and you can accompany Drake in these new and unknown lands.

In alliance with Sony Pictures, PlayStation makes official a promotion that will allow you to attend the cinema to a function of the film in the purchase of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on the PlayStation Store.

To participate, you must buy Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection between December 7, 2021 08:00 am (UTC-6) and February 3, 2022, 01:59 am (UTC-6); Once your purchase is made, you will receive a special code to exchange it for a ticket (individual) to see it in the participating Cinemex México complexes, in a traditional room and valid from Monday to Sunday.

Fortune favors the bold, so don’t miss out on this chance to relive the adventures of Nathan Drake and be part of his new exploits in cinematic format. Uncharted: Off the Map opens exclusively in theaters on February 10 and stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

