George Clooney reveals how he controls his children on the eve of the holidays

During an interview on the CBS program, “The Late Show,” George Clooney revealed what are the most noticeable changes in his children on the eve of the holidays.

The 60-year-old actor found a way to lower his children’s anxiety before Christmas Eve. When the twins are out of control, he grabs the phone and pretends to have a conversation with Santa Claus.

The nifty trick has really paid off when the situation is getting out of hand.

The actor’s wife is a human rights lawyer Photo: Instagram Youtube

“When they are three years old, you are just trying to keep your children under control in general, so I thought of a way to get them to behave during this time,” commented the actor.

Nowadays, Ella and Alexander share a room, and although they get along well, in the morning they sometimes end up fighting. It’s just at that moment when George stands outside the door and starts calling out to Santa.

The cutest part of the actor’s method is that he does the voice of Santa himself as if he were speaking into the speaker of the cell phone.

“And I say, ‘What are you doing here Santa?’ And he says, ‘Oh, I’m just making sure the children are being good children,’ “” said the “Danny Ocean” singer on “Ocean’s Eleven.”

When the twins hear their dad talking, they stop fighting and go to the door to hear what the legendary Christmas character has to say.

“And you can hear them say, ‘We are, Santa! We are! Then the twins are incredibly good, “revealed Clooney.

The actor gave up $ 35 million for a day’s work Photo: Youtube

At 56, George’s life took a 360-degree turn when he learned of his wife Amal Clooney’s pregnancy. It was in 2017 that Alexander and Elle, the actor’s children, were born.

“We are very happy and excited. It is going to be an adventure. And we agree to welcome all the adventures of our lives with open arms. So my wife and I are very excited, ”he said shortly after learning that he would be a father.

Despite the doubts that invaded him before becoming a father, Clooney has repeatedly demonstrated the connection he has created with his little ones.

George and Amal are one of the most respected couples in Hollywood, despite the fact that their age difference at some point was the focus of criticism, that was not a reason to end their love story.

On September 29, 2014, they were married in Venice, Italy, with an incredible wedding in which great Hollywood celebrities were present, such as Emily Blunt, Brad Pitt, Bill Murray, Angelina Jolie, Cate Blanchett, Cindy Crawford, among others.

“From the moment I met Amal, the idea of ​​spending the rest of my life with her became the most important thing to me and what brings me the most happiness. I couldn’t be happier with my life now ”, commented who at some point was the most sought-after bachelor in the art industry.

