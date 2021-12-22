Genshin Impact achieves third position in annual earnings ranking for 2021 – Kudasai

The tracking portal Sensor Tower reported that this year was a record for the smartphone video game industry, with eight exceeding US $ 1 billion in profits. The video game developed by myHoYo, Genshin Impact, took third place with more than $ 1.8 billion in profit this year, and the site writes:

«At No. 3 this year is Genshin Impact, which has reached $ 1.8 billion in revenue so far in 2021. Launched on September 28, 2020, publisher miHoYo has continued to provide the game with a plethora of updates, regularly adding new islands, characters and features to keep players engaged. The September 2.1 release demonstrated just how effective these updates can be, as their release resulted in a five-fold increase in player spending week over week. To date, Genshin Impact has generated $ 2.4 billion worldwide on the App Store and Google Play.».

Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and PC with Windows. The “Version 2.2“Of the video game was released globally on October 13, while the”Version 2.3”Was released on November 24. The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and posted more than $ 2 billion in revenue in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog of QooApp in this link.

Genshin Impact description

Genshin Impact is a free open world action role-playing video game that takes players into the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious “Traveler”, who sets out on a journey to discover the fate of his lost brother and unravels Teyvat’s mysterious secrets along the way. Currently, players can explore both Mondstadt and Liyue Harbor, two of the seven main cities on Teyvat, each with unique cultures, stories and vast surrounding landscapes, offering a diversity of creatures, monsters, secrets and hidden treasures to explore. let the players discover them. As the game progresses, more cities, stories, characters, and seasonal events will be released.

